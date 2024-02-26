Eugenie Bouchard's boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook shares a beach day memory of him with his "princess" as he celebrates the Canadian's birthday

Eugenie Bouchard's boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook wished the former on her 30th birthday.

In September 2023, Bouchard posted a photo and a video, both of which featured her cozying up to Brinkley-Cook at a Miami beachside restaurant, on social media to make their relationship public. Even though the photo and video were enough to break the news to her followers, she still added an endearing caption:

"Baby boy," Bouchard wrote in an Instagram post.

Brinkley-Cook, a British actor, grabbed the spotlight after his performance in the 2016 short film Hi-Glow Retro received critical acclaim. The 28-year-old took to social media to wish Bouchard on her 30th birthday.

The social media post featured a romantic beach day memory of the couple, where Brinkley-Cook can be seen kissing Bouchard on the cheek. The love-filled moment left the former WTA World No. 5 smiling. The post also featured the caption:

Eugenie Bouchard's boyfriend's Instagram Story post on the tennis star's 30th birthday

"Happy birthday princess" followed by a heart emoji.

This year, Bouchard had a birthday wish to learn skiing, and she took to the slopes for the first time in her life in Colorado on 18 February. The Canadian proved that she is a quick learner and shared a video of herself skiing to celebrate the occasion.

Bouchard also attended the Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen, Colorado, with her siblings. This marks the second consecutive year of Bouchard celebrating her birthday with her twin Beatrice.

Eugenie Bouchard's siblings at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen, Colorado

Despite suffering yet another pickleball loss, Eugenie Bouchard recently affirmed her love for the sport

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2022 Madrid Open

In September 2023, Bouchard confirmed her switch from tennis to pickleball. While the 2014 Wimbledon Championships finalist has not yet called time on her tennis career, she has so far featured exclusively in pickleball tournaments.

Bouchard's first pickleball appearance came in January at the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour's Hyundai Masters. The Canadian played 3 matches; a women's singles match, a women's doubles match, and a mixed doubles match. She lost all 3 matches to bow out of the tournament on the first day.

The 30-year-old's latest competitive pickleball appearance came at the Mesa Arizona Cup. Bouchard suffered a loss again at the hands of pickleball veteran Parris Todd, who was the twenty-third seed at the event.

Despite the loss, Bouchard took to social media in its aftermath to affirm her love for pickleball. The Canadian's social media post featured 4 photos of her competing at the Mesa Arizona Cup against Todd.

"I like pickles," Bouchard captions the post.