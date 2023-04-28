Eugenie Bouchard’s latest comments about doping did not sit well with Simona Halep’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou, as his mentee undergoes a doping trial herself.

Canada’s Bouchard embroiled herself in controversy at the Madrid Open after she took a sly dig at players who have tested positive for doping. She was more specifically talking about Maria Sharapova and Dayana Yastremska.

The former World No. 5 contested the first-round match at the 2023 Madrid Open six years after her previous main draw appearance. At the event in 2017, Bouchard got the better of Maria Sharapova, who was returning on tour 15 months after being found guilty of doping.

Earlier that month, the Canadian had called the Russian athlete “a cheater” who “shouldn’t be allowed to play the sport again.” Thus, her victory over the former World No. 1 bore great significance.

After successfully qualifying for the main draw at the ongoing 2023 Madrid Open, Eugenie Bouchard earned an opening-round victory over Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. The latter was accused of doping as well. However, in her case, she was acquitted after being found not guilty.

Nonetheless, after her 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2 win, Bouchard proceeded to take a dig at both Sharapova and Yastremska in a since-deleted tweet.

"There's something about playinsg dopers in Madrid," she wrote.

Simona Halep’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou frowned upon the 2014 Wimbledon runner-up’s tweet and said that it is “unfair” to attack those who have been cleared of all charges.

“I am glad Genie deleted her tweet. It is not a fair thing to attack people who have been totally cleared by the Tribunal,” he wrote on Twitter.

Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou I am glad Genie deleted her tweet. It is not a fair thing to attack people who have been totally cleared by the Tribunal. I am glad Genie deleted her tweet. It is not a fair thing to attack people who have been totally cleared by the Tribunal. https://t.co/cFMgGgjNkR

It is worth noting that Eugenie Bouchard’s mocking remark came the same day as Simona Halep’s revelation about the unfair postponement of her trial in doping. She continues to maintain that she is not guilty. Halep’s coach Mouratoglou rallied behind her as she made the statement.

Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou Tennis Majors @Tennis_Majors "I sent the evidence to the ITF. They denied it." Simona #Halep explains her situation on Tennis Majors. "I sent the evidence to the ITF. They denied it." Simona #Halep explains her situation on Tennis Majors. https://t.co/qHKySZms6C After sending all the evidence of her contamination by a supplement in December to the ITF, @simona_halep is just asking for a quicker hearing and she is entitled to. twitter.com/tennis_majors/… After sending all the evidence of her contamination by a supplement in December to the ITF, @simona_halep is just asking for a quicker hearing and she is entitled to. twitter.com/tennis_majors/…

Eugenie Bouchard loses in 2R at the 2023 Madrid Open

Bouchard at the 2023 Madrid Open

Eugenie Bouchard’s excitement about scoring a main draw win at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid was short-lived. After her victory over Dayana Yastremska, the Canadian faced 2022 French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan in the Round of 64.

Trevisan managed a commanding start, winning the opening set 6-2. The second set wasn’t as straightforward. The Italian secured an early break in the second, but Eugenie Bouchard fought back to level things 5-5. However, Martina Trevisan held her nerve to break back soon after and sealed the deal with a 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Poll : 0 votes