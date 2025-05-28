Eugenie Bouchard sends heartfelt message to sister Charlotte on her wedding day, shares delightful photodump of festivities

Eugenie Bouchard attended her younger sister Charlotte's wedding in the UK. The ceremony took place on Sunday, May 25, after weekend-long festivities. The Canadian shared glimpses of the couple's special day along with a heartfelt message for the bride.

Bouchard has two sisters—a twin, Beatrice, and a younger one, Charlotte. The youngest Bouchard sister got engaged to Alexi Pittalis in June last year. She is a social media influencer, while Pittalis is an entrepreneur and a social activist. The duo tied the knot a few days ago after an almost year-long engagement.

Bouchard shared pictures and short videos of the family celebrations on Instagram. In the pictures, Charlotte could be seen in an elegant white bridal gown with a sheer drape, while Bouchard was in a pastel blue bridesmaid dress with embellishments. A video also showed Bouchard on the dance floor shaking a leg with her grandmother. Another picture showed several broken plates, a wedding tradition to ward off evil. She captioned the carousel:

"my baby sis got married!!!!!! so proud & inspired by you @charbouchard. the most perfect weekend. also, the 🇨🇦 showed up in 🇬🇧 lol."

The carousel also contained pictures of the after-party, with Bouchard sporting a tank top and shorts and posing with her friends and sisters. A video showed the lighter side of the Canadians dancing and going around in a circle while singing their national anthem in the English city.

Eugenie Bouchard to make tennis comeback with Hall of Fame Open

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2024 Canadian Open. Image: Getty

Before attending her sister's wedding over the weekend, Eugenie Bouchard announced her return to tennis on Thursday, May 22, over social media.

The former World No. 5 turned pro in 2009. She broke through in 2014 when she reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open. She also became the 2014 Wimbledon finalist, having lost the title to the eventual champion, Petra Kvitova.

Bouchard suffered from a shoulder injury that forced her to the sidelines in 2021. She made a comeback in 2022 but has not been very active on the WTA tour since then. She was last seen on court at the 2024 Canadian Open as a wildcard entry, where she lost to Moyuka Uchijima in the qualifiers. She also pivoted to pickleball and joined the PPA in 2024.

She announced her comeback to tennis on Instagram with a poster of the 2025 Hall of Fame Open featuring the Canadian. The WTA 125 event on the Challenger tour will take place in Newport from July 6-13.

Eugenie Bouchard has received a wildcard along with Christina McHale and Anna Frey for the event.

