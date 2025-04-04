Eugenie Bouchard to share the spotlight with ex-tennis players turned pickleballers Jack Sock, Sam Querrey in North Carolina

Eugenie Bouchard is set to add star power to the doubles category at the PPA Veolia North Carolina Open alongside Jack Sock and Sam Querrey. Bouchard, Sock and Querrey all made their names as tennis players, but have transitioned to pickleball. While Sock and Querrey officially retired from tennis before switching to pickleball, Bouchard is yet to confirm her tennis farewell.

The Canadian and Sock have already been competing at the event since Wednesday, April 2, due to their singles participation. However, Querrey has only enlisted his name for the men's and mixed doubles categories. Unfortunately for Sock, formerly an ATP No. 8 in singles and a No. 2 in doubles, he suffered an early exit from the singles category at the North Carolina-based pickleball tournament after a 10-12, 8-11 loss to Max Freeman.

Meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard, a former WTA No. 5 and the 2014 Wimbledon Championships runner-up, reached the women's singles quarterfinals before bowing out with a defeat at the hands of Lea Jansen. Sam Querrey lost his opening mixed doubles encounter at the tournament, with Jansen being in the winning team here.

All eyes are now on Bouchard, Jack Sock and Querrey as they begin their respective doubles campaigns at the PPA Veolia North Carolina Open on Friday, April 4. The Canadian will partner Marcela Hones while Sock and Querrey will team up with Eric Roddy and Wesley Burrows respectively.

It's worth noting that Sock and Roddy will play directly from the Round of 32 while Querrey and Burrows will begin their participation in the Round of 64.

Earlier this year, Bouchard featured in Pickleball Slam 3 alongside Andy Roddick and the two faced the legendary duo of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick lost to Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi in Pickleball Slam 3

From left to right: Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick at Pickleball Slam 3 (Source: Getty)

Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick locked horns with Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi at Pickleball Slam 3 this February. While John Isner joined Bouchard and Roddick's team, Mardy Fish took his place in Team Agassi.

The exhibition event saw the players flex their pickleball skills across three matches and a tiebreak round. Ultimately though, it was Team Agassi that triumphed, taking home the $1 million prize money.

Ahead of the event, there were some fun back-and-forths between the teams, with one message featuring Graf taking a playful swipe at Bouchard.

"We're gonna put the 'genie' back in the bottle," Graf said in a video message.

Later, Bouchard shared the message as an Instagram Story and expressed bewilderment at the legendary Graf "trash talking" her.

