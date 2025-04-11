Eugenie Bouchard shares rare glimpse of 'fighting demons' while powering through a workout

Former WTA World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard isn’t shy about showing her true self. The Canadian tennis star recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at a private moment in an empty gym—working out solo without music, a trainer, or even a friend for company.
Having previously been touted as the face of women's tennis following a 2014 Wimbledon final run and a rise to World No. 5, Bouchard's early success was derailed by a succession of injuries, coaching changes, and frustrations that prevented her from returning to the form of old.
After spending years playing below expectations, she finally grabbed headlines again in September of 2023 when she joined the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour in an official capacity. Her transition to the rapidly expanding sport marked not only a change in her sports path but also a fresh bid to take control of her own story.
Bouchard shared the no-frills mirror selfie through her official Instagram Stories on April 10, 2025. She captioned the selfie:
"No trainer, no music, no one else in the gym, just rawdogging a workout & fighting demons."
Eugenie Bouchard strives to keep her tennis spirit alive while taking on a promising chapter in pickleball
Eugenie Bouchard has embraced the double challenge of playing both tennis and pickleball. After joining the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, she reaffirmed in a July 2024 interview with the New York Post that her passion for tennis is still strong and that the sport still features in her calendar.
"I’m going to put tennis tournaments in where I can fit them in my schedule," Eugenie Bouchard said. "Tennis is what I love and what I still want to keep doing. The pickleball schedule is the priority but I do want to insert those tennis tournaments."
"I want to achieve whatever I can," she added. "I’m not doing a full-time tennis schedule, so of course I need to understand that there will be limitations. I think I want to do as well as I can in each individual tournament and see where that goes. But I love tennis and it’s not something I want to give up yet at all."
Her last outing on the WTA Tour was at the 2024 National Bank Open in Toronto, where she played as a wildcard but lost in the qualifying rounds. She had previously debuted professionally in pickleball at the PPA Hyundai Masters in Palm Springs earlier in the year.