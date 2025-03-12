Eugenie Bouchard shares travel mishap as ‘nice man’ helps with her suitcase at Dallas airport only for the lock to mysteriously jam later

Eugenie Bouchard shared a travel mishap as she received help with her suitcase from a 'nice man' at the Dallas airport. However, upon reaching her hotel, she discovered that the code to unlock her suitcase was mysteriously changed.

Bouchard took to Instagram to share glimpses of her uncanny situation at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. While she traveled on the airport bus, one man helped her by holding onto her suitcase and not letting it roll away. She shared the image of the scenario and captioned it:

"This nice man offered to hold onto my suitcase so it wouldn’t roll on the airport bus to the rental car center."

Later, upon reaching her hotel, she revealed that the code to unlock her suitcase was mysteriously changed. Sharing an image of the suitcase, she captioned it:

"Got to the hotel and my lock didn’t unlock! Was it the nice man?? Or just @rimowa [suitcase brand] doing me dirty."

Further, she added:

"Took me 15 min of trying different combos. Finally worked with the middle number 1 number off my actual code. How does this happen 😭😭"

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram Stories (Image: Instagram @geniebouchard)

The Canadian tennis and pickleball star has been going through a tumultuous period. In February, she played the Pickleball Slam 3, partnering with Andy Roddick against defending champions Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

In March, she was drafted by the Jersey 5s in the MLP Challenger Level Free Agency Draft of the Major League Pickleball. However, just three days later, she was drafted by the 5s to Phoenix Flames.

Eugenie Bouchard reacted to her shock trade in the Major Pickleball League

Eugenie Bouchard plays pickleball at Life Time PENN 1 - Source: Getty

On March 2, the Jersey 5s acquired Eugenie Bouchard's services in the Major Pickleball League. However, on March 5, during the Trade Window #2, she was traded to the Phoenix Flames. The 5s acquired Meghan Dizon in return.

The shock trade news was posted by the Dink Pickleball's X account and Bouchard reacted to it, writing:

"Okay woah whiplash"

She also had an amusing interaction with an X account regarding her three days at the Jersey 5s. One fan asked a question:

"What was your favorite memory of Genie Bouchard with the New Jersey 5’s?"

Another fan responded to it, writing:

"Once a 5 always a 5! @geniebouchard"

Bouchard noted the interaction and hilariously wrote:

"Hahaha even for 3 days without hitting a ball?"

The Canadian has seen the lighthearted side of her trade as she also reacted to several memes about it on Instagram.

