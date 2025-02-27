Eugenie Bouchard shows what she did on her birthday, from cocktails with friends and twin sister to partying in stunning red dress

Eugenie Bouchard celebrated her 31st birthday on Tuesday, February 25, with a special night out with her friends and family. She was joined by her twin sister, Beatrice Bouchard, and former WTA player Heidi El Tabakh among other guests.

The Canadian shared a series of pictures and short videos on her Instagram from her time at the COTE Korean Steakhouse in Miami. In one of the videos, she could be seen raising a glass with her friends to kick off the celebrations. Another picture showcased the Michelin-starred restaurant's premium dry-aged beef sizzling on a grill with Korean side dishes and fresh veggies.

Screengrab from Bouchard's Instagram @geniebouchard

The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up shared a full-length picture of herself in a stunning full-sleeved red dress. The turtleneck attire ended in wraps bunched in an elegant side knot.

Bouchard also shared a picture of a special menu titled Happy Birthday with the date and year marking her special day.

Screengrab from Bouchard's Instagram @geniebouchard

Bouchard's golden handbag could be seen in one of the pictures giving an idea of the complete ensemble. Another picture showed Bouchard and her sister busy taking pictures of two cakes - vanilla and chocolate - atop beautiful black cakestands.

Screengrab from Bouchard's Instagram @geniebouchard Eugenie Bouchard at the 2022

Eugenie and Beatrice Bouchard were born six minutes apart and like to celebrate their birthday in style. Last year, Bouchard learned to ski while in 2023, the twins celebrated their birthday on the coasts of Mexico.

Eugenie Bouchard shares about her 31st birthday presents ft. Cartier

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2022 ESPY Ards. Image: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard flaunted the gifts that she received on her 31st birthday via a series of pictures on her Instagram. Apart from those from her friends and family, there was one that the former World No. 5 gifted herself.

On February 25, the same day as her birthday, Bouchard posted a picture of a red bag boasting the luxury watchmaker Cartier's logo. The bag was placed next to an arrangement of white orchids. Bouchard captioned it:

"Happy bday to me."

Screengrab from Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram @geniebouchard

Bouchard also received an assortment of sweet treats from former WTA player Heidi El Tabakh. Tabakh famously led the Canadian team to victory at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup and is also the captain of the team this year. Other gifts included a lip plumper by tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann.

