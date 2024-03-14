Eugenie Bouchard shows off major bruise from pickleball training session

Eugenie Bouchard recently gave fans a glimpse of the tough life on the pickleball tour, two months after making her debut.

The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up made the surprising switch from tennis to pickleball in September last year, when she signed with the PPA Tour. She played her first official match on January 10, 2024 at the PPA Tour Hyundai Masters in Palm Springs.

Bouchard last featured on the WTA circuit at the Guadalajara Open 2023 where she reached the second round before losing 2-6, 7-6(4), 4-6 against Veronika Kudermetova.

Bouchard has since taken to pickleball, competing in a few events. The former World No. 5 took to social media on Tuesday, March 12, to share glimpses of her most recent practice session in Coconut Creek, Florida, US. Bouchard got some valuable minutes under her belt ahead of the Veolia Austin Open this week.

The Canadian also showed off a major pickleball bruise after the close of practice.

"Pickle injuries," Bouchard commented.

Eugenie Bouchard shows of pickleball bruise

Eugenie Bouchard made a huge Justin Bieber confession recently

Eugenie Bouchard attends 'Shaq's Fun House' in Las Vegas, Nevada

Eugenie Bouchard and her family recently featured on the popular TV show "Family Feud Canada."

Bouchard played alongside her siblings Beatrice and Will, as well as her cousin Celeste and her boyfriend Ryan. She shared glimpses from their time on set via her Instagram.

Among the many topics discussed while on the show, Bouchard dropped a bombshell confession about Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber.

She confessed on air about the time she turned him down for a night out after a small game of tennis.

"It’s a funny story. We played a tennis match for charity and he asked me to hang out later, but I had a boyfriend so I said 'No,' and I believe I deserve [the] girlfriend of the century award,” Bouchard was quoted as saying.

The Canadian had previously said at the 2014 Australian Open that she would want to date Bieber and even played mixed doubles with him during the following year's edition of the Desert Smash, which is a charity event that takes place before the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Bouchard and her family won "Family Feud Canada", with the former Wimbledon champion contributing greatly to the cause in the third and final fast-money round. The Canadian called featuring on the show a "cool life experience" on Instagram.