Watch: Justin Bieber shows off nifty handles at LA’s inaugural BIG 3 pop-up

NBA fan and pop star Justin Bieber showed off his handles during the BIG 3 pop-up in Los Angeles. Recognized as one of the top celebrity players, Bieber engaged in a three-on-three game on Tuesday night at SRGN Studios in California. Despite facing challenges with his shooting during the game, Bieber was still the star of the evening, thanks to his impressive handles.

Watch the video below to see the singer-songwriter hold his own on a three-on-three game.

A longtime basketball fan, Bieber's involvement in the NBA dates back to 2011 when he participated in the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game, earning MVP honors through fan votes. During the game, he was blocked by Hall of Famer and six-time champion, Scottie Pippen.

After Bieber was given the award, he joked about how having Magic Johnson being the coach for the West Celebrity All-Stars was the reason he won MVP. The East Celebrity All-Stars took home the victory, 54-49.

"We're just here. We're having a good time. We went out there and beat them," Bieber said. "It was all because of my boy Magic over here."

The Beliebers helped the pop star win the award and become the star of the night during the event. The artist behind the hit song "Love Yourself" had eight points, two rebounds and four assists. Bieber shot 3-11 from the field that night.

How many times has Justin Bieber played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

Several stars have graced the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game over the years, from comedians like Kevin Hart to rappers and hip-hop artists like Common. Justin Bieber is one of the few stars who have had the opportunity to play in the event more than once.

As stated before, he earned MVP nods in 2011. He returned to participate in the event back in 2018, where he played with stars like Nick Cannon, Michael B. Jordan and former NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady.

Bieber's appearance in 2018 differed from his 2011 outing. The All-Star Weekend took place in Los Angeles that year and the league had a different approach. Teams that the stars represented were the two NBA teams located in Los Angeles.

The multi-time GRAMMY nominee played for Team Lakers but lost to Team Clippers, 75-66. He only had four points that night and shot 2-3 from the field.

