Eugenie Bouchard shows off new kicks from $150M-worth Shohei Ohtani's latest collaboration

Eugenie Bouchard has unveiled a new set of New Balance sports shoes, the signature brand of baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is worth $150 million according to celebritynetworth.com. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist is currently dividing her time between professional tennis and professional pickleball, having joined the PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) in 2024.

Shohei Ohtani is a Los Angeles Dodger who, in 2024, signed a world-beating contract worth $700 million over 10 years. Ohtani is a unique two-way athlete - a pitcher and a designated hitter - who has been likened to baseball great Babe Ruth. In 2023, Ohtani signed a long-term endorsement deal with New Balance after an eight-year collaboration with ASICS.

On Thursday, Bouchard showed off her New Balance footwear via a photo posted on her Instagram handle. The giveaway was the card included, which declared:

"New Balance, Made for Shohei Ohtani"

Eugenie Bouchard IG Story | Source: Eugenie Bouchard Instagram/@geniebouchard

Bouchard is also a New Balance ambassador, having signed a multi-year deal with the brand in 2020. The Canadian was previously sponsored by Nike.

Eugenie Bouchard insists she intends to return to tennis when her pickleball schedule allows

Shaq's Fun House - Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard reached two Major semifinals and the 2014 Wimbledon final, which she lost to Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-0. In her only WTA Tour win, Bouchard defeated Karolina Pliskova in the final Nürnberger Versicherungscup in 2014. That victory made her the first Canadian women's player to win a Tour title since Aleksandra Wozniak in 2008.

Speaking to Tennis Insider Club in September last year, Bouchard reflected on her plans to return to tennis and said (as quoted by express.co.uk):

"I just didn't want to let go of tennis completely for sure, and so I've played a few tournaments this year. It's obviously tough - if I'm not playing full-time on the tour, it's hard to have goals and expectations. For now I want to keep playing both sports professionally, we’ll see how long this lasts because I’m adding a lot on my plate"

Bouchard is rapidly improving her pickleball skills and is in great demand as an advocate for the new sport. In February, the Canadian played in the high-profile third edition of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's Pickleball Slam. She played alongside former US Open champion Andy Roddick but lost to Agassi and Graf for the $1 million prize.

