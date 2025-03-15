Eugenie Bouchard wants a husband like Roger Federer after his comments about wife Mirka come to light

Eugenie Bouchard expressed her desire for a husband like Roger Federer after his recent heartfelt comments about his wife, Mirka, came to light.

Ad

Federer and Mirka tied the knot 16 years ago in 2009. Their love story began at the 2000 Summer Olympics, where they first met while representing Switzerland.

Mirka, a former professional tennis player, had to retire due to a foot injury. The couple shares four children—two sets of twins, born in 2009 and 2014.

Recently, Roger Federer opened up about how he treated his wife over the course of their 15-year marriage to keep her happy. On March 12, an Instagram page shared his thoughts, where the Swiss legend reflected on his approach to his relationship. Federer said:

Ad

Trending

“On vacation, I’m willing to change roles. Then she is the center of attention. When we are on holiday, I do everything she wants. If she wants to go shopping for ten hours, I go with her because she waited for ten hours in every tournament. When we are together, I try to make her day pleasant so that she is happy. She cannot always give without receiving.”

Ad

On March 15, Eugenie Bouchard shared an Instagram post admiring Roger Federer’s dedication as a husband. Expressing her own hopes for a loving partner, she captioned it:

“get you a husband like @rogerfederer”

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Roger Federer highlights work-life balance post-retirement

Federer family at F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Roger Federer, the Swiss tennis legend, opened up about how he has managed his daily routine since retiring in 2022. He shared that maintaining a healthy balance between work and family life has been key to keeping his wife and children happy.

Ad

In a 2024 interview with Vogue, Roger Federer was asked whether his schedule still dominated his daily life or if things had relaxed after retirement, allowing him to spend more time with his family. The 43-year-old responded:

"Now, in retirement, I like to force myself to have a really good schedule in terms of knowing when we are going to have calls; when I'm going to have meetings and who I'm going to see; lunches, dinners, travels; and just trying to have the most perfect schedule for my children, my wife, myself, the business, the foundation, you name it - just the whole 360-degree view. I find it very fun, to be honest."

Ad

The Swiss added:

"But I spend much more time doing office work, like answering emails, making sure I stay on top of all the requests, making sure I get back to everybody on time. So, yeah - life has changed."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins