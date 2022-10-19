Eugenie Bouchard wins first WTA 1000 match since 2019

Former Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard won her first WTA 1000 level match in more than three years, beating Kayla Day, 7-5, 6-3, in Guadalajara on Tuesday.

Bouchard, a wildcard in the event, toughened up on her second serves while also relentlessly attacking the second serves of her American foe to prevail in their first career meeting.

The Canadian converted four of the seven break points she carved out. Bouchard then fended off two of the four she faced to notch her first win in a WTA 1000 level match since beating Vera Lapko in the opening round in Dubai in February 2019.

This is also Bouchard's first WTA 1000 main-draw appearance since bowing out to compatriot Bianca Andreescu in the first round of the Canadian Open in August of the same year.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 1339 - Eugenie Bouchard has won her first WTA-1000 main draw match since Dubai in 2019 against Vera Lapko, 1339 days ago. Return. @WTA Guadalajara @WTA _insider 1339 - Eugenie Bouchard has won her first WTA-1000 main draw match since Dubai in 2019 against Vera Lapko, 1339 days ago. Return.@WTA @WTAGuadalajara @WTA_insider https://t.co/RY41DLlmAH

Bouchard treated fans to selfies post-match, with the Canadian recognizing their warm support on her Instagram story.

"The fans here are on another level," said Bouchard.

"Nice to have you back @geniebouchard," posted the Guadalajara Open on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Bouchard won 62.5 percent of her second-serve points while notching 64.7 percent on her second-serve return points to neutralize the World No. 194 Day.

Bouchard thus stopped a two-game skid after losing to Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina in the Transylvania Open last week via retirement and Belinda Bencic in Ostrava in three sets two weeks ago.

Eugenie Bouchard flashes a smile and pumps her fist as she celebrates her first WTA 1000 victory in over three years.

The Canadian is playing her sixth tournament since staging her comeback this year from shoulder injury.

Bouchard went on a 17-month layoff – from March 2021 to August 2022 – after going through surgery.

She first played this season in the WTA 125 Odlum Brown VanOpen in her home country two months ago.

Bouchard, currently ranked 430, has since compiled a 6-6 win-loss record.

Eugenie Bouchard sets up second-round meeting with Jelena Ostapenko in Guadalajara

Eugenie Bouchard in action during the US Open, the sole Grand Slam she participated in this year.

Eugenie Bouchard booked a first career meeting against Jelena Ostapenko as they are set to clash in the second round in Guadalajara.

While Bouchard dispatched Kayla Day, Ostapenko swatted aside Lauren Davis, 6-1, 6-3.

Ostapenko won 81 percent of her first-serve points and went 5-for-12 on the break points she posted against Davis to set up her maiden battle with Bouchard.

Poll : 0 votes