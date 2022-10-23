"Even at 35-36 years old, they are able to be at the top, but Daniil is the strongest after them" - Daniil Medvedev's former coach Jean-Rene Lisnard on the continued dominance of Nadal and Djokovic

Jean-Rene Lisnard, one of the first coaches of Daniil Medvedev, marveled at the continued dominance of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in a recent interview, lavishing praise on the duo for how strong they are even at the age of 35-36.

Speaking to Russia's Sport Express, the coach touched on Medvedev's losses in Grand Slam finals, something he saw no reason to panic about, seeing as they have all come against either Nadal or Djokovic. In four Major finals, the Russian has lost three -- twice to the Spaniard (2019 US Open, 2022 Australian Open) and once to the Serb (2021 Australian Open).

Lisnard, therefore, regarded the former World No. 1 as the strongest player in the world after Nadal and Djokovic, calling him the "most stable" player of the next generation. However, the Monegasque was of the opinion that his former pupil wouldn't have won a single Slam had he been unlucky enough to be part of the previous generation during the prime of the Big-4 members.

"Let's not forget who he lost these matches to - Djokovic, Nadal. These guys are just stronger. Even at 35-36 years old, they are able to be at the top of tennis. Daniil is the strongest after them, since he is the most stable of the next generation," Lisnard said.

"In my opinion, if Medvedev had fallen into the generation of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, then perhaps he would have had zero Slams in his career. The three of them and Andy Murray were head and shoulders above all," he added.

The former World No. 84 dismissed claims that Medvedev had a problem in summit clashes, saying that there was no shame in losing to great champions who have changed the very course of the game.

Even winning one Grand Slam during their time was an "outstanding" achievement in the eyes of the 43-year-old, which Medvedev managed to achieve at the 2021 US Open, when he defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final.

"I don't think Daniil has a problem with the finals. He lost in five sets at the US Open to Nadal and came back 0-2. It's already a big game. It's just that in the great finals, the great champions become even stronger than usual," Lisnard said. "Losing to any of these three does not mean that you have difficulties in playing decisive matches. Daniil was able to win one, which is already an outstanding achievement."

At the same time, Lisnard did not think Daniil Medvedev would go on to win 20 Grand Slams like Nadal, Djokovic and Federer, although he reckons the 26-year-old could win five Slams before retiring.

"I think it is impossible for him to win 20 Grand Slam tournaments. But it seems to me that Daniil will be able to win on five. It is important that he easily reacts to unpleasant events that he cannot influence in any way," Lisnard said. "For someone else, a ban on playing at Wimbledon would have a depressing effect, a month without a game would drive him crazy. But not Medvedev. He will find an opportunity to train, and have a good time, somehow get distracted - too."

"It is enough for them to play ten tournaments a year, and they are still better than the rest" - Jean-Rene Lisnard on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Jean-Rene Lisnard lavished further praise on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic during the interview, stating that the next generation, including the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, simply have to wait until they hang up their racquets before they can start winning Grand Slams for themselves.

Even if the duo only played 10 tournaments a year, their quality was such that the Monegasque did not doubt their ability to win a Major.

"Look what happened even this year – Australia was won by Nadal, France by Djokovic, Wimbledon by Nadal again. Moreover, they are 35-36! So for more frequent Slam wins, Medvedev, Zverev and the whole next generation will have to wait until they finish," Lisnard said. "It is enough for them to play ten tournaments a year - and they are still better than the rest."

