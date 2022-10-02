"Even better that they’re so cool and down to earth as people" - Musician William DuVall on rocking out with Serena Williams and Venus Williams

American musician William DuVall, co-vocalist and rhythm guitarist for rock band Alice in Chains, recently met Serena Williams and Venus Williams at his concert and took to social media to sing their praises.

The Williams sisters are one of the most well-known sister duos of all time. They have won 30 Grand Slam singles titles together, with Serena Williams winning 23 and the older sibling winning seven. Venus Williams has won five Olympic medals (one silver, four golds) to go with it -- the most by any tennis player, male or female, in the Open era. Her younger sister, meanwhile, ranks second with four gold medals.

The Williams sisters are further renowned for their unity and connection, often seen spending a lot of time together. They have frequently been seen enjoying the outdoors, and on Saturday night they were spotted attending a William DuVall gig.

DuVall took to Twitter to express how excellent it was to see the Williams sisters "rocking out" front and sidestage. He conveyed how cool and down to earth the duo were and that it was an honor to host such reputed guests.

"Excellence personified. Honored to have Serena Williams and Venus Williams, attend our show in West Palm Beach. So great to see them rocking out down front and sidestage. Even better that they’re so cool and down to earth as people," DuVall Tweeted.

William DuVall @WilliamDuvall #serenawilliams #aliceinchains Excellence personified. Honored to have @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams, attend our show in West Palm Beach. So great to see them rocking out down front and sidestage. Even better that they’re so cool and down to earth as people. #venuswilliams Excellence personified. Honored to have @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams, attend our show in West Palm Beach. So great to see them rocking out down front and sidestage. Even better that they’re so cool and down to earth as people. #venuswilliams #serenawilliams #aliceinchains https://t.co/0gIINpc0Al

"Serena approached me on many occasions, which made it easier for me to be included in the group" - Ruben Mateu on Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' former physiotherapist recently shed light on the 23-time Grand Slam champion's warm nature and how she made it easier for him to be more involved.

Speaking in an interview with Spain's National Radio, Ruben Mateu shared his experience on how Serena Williams always carried a pleasant attitude and how she herself made efforts for Mateu to be included in the group on multiple occasions.

He went on to claim how despite being a Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest in the sport, she is a very "normal" person. Ruben concluded by joking that the only thing separating the two was the difference in their bank account balance, highlighting her humble nature once more.

"She is a very close and pleasant person. Although I was a bit careful at first, Serena approached me on many occasions, which made it easier for me to be included in the group. With her you can talk about all the topics, in addition to you can tell her all your anecdotes or problems. She knows how to listen to the rest and is, in short, a very normal person. The only difference will be her bank account," Ruben said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far