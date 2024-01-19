"Even more dramatic behind the scenes, how is she real?" - Jelena Ostapenko animatedly talking to herself after Australian Open 2R win amuses fans

Jelena Ostapenko's animated and expressive conversation with herself after her second-round win at the 2024 Australian Open has amused tennis fans.

Ostapenko kicked off her Australian Open campaign with a 7-6(5), 6-1 win over Kimberly Birrell. She then took on Ajla Tomljanovic in a riveting second-round clash. The Latvian defeated Tomljanovic 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 in one hour and 42 minutes to advance to the third round in Melbourne.

Beyond her victory, Jelena Ostapenko also attracted attention for her post-match antics in the players' gym. During her recovery process after the clash, the World No. 10 engaged in an animated conversation with herself, hilariously accompanied by exaggerated facial expressions and gestures.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans were delighted by Ostapenko's antics, with one fan marveling at the Latvian's dramatics continuing even off the court.

"She's even more dramatic behind the scenes. How is she real?" the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan playfully suggested that the World No. 10 was reenacting all the comments made by the crowd during the match.

"Lol she is probably saying all the stuff the crowd yelled at her," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Several fans also identified with Ostapenko, admitting to reenacting conversations with themselves in private.

"Me at 3AM reenacting the minor inconvenience I had at the grocery store yesterday morning," a fan wrote.

Comment byu/nd_49 from discussion intennis Expand Post

"Me re-enacting situations to myself hours later," another fan chimed in.

Comment byu/nd_49 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Comment byu/nd_49 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/nd_49 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jelena Ostapenko to take on Victoria Azarenka in Australian Open 3R

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 Australian Open

Following her win over Ajla Tomljanovic, Jelena Ostapenko will square off against Victoria Azarenka for a place in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Latvian will have a tall task ahead of her, having suffered losses in all three of her matches against Azarenka.

Azarenka has already emerged victorious against the World No. 10 this season, defeating the 26-year-old 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in their quarterfinal clash at the Brisbane International.

The Belarusian commenced her Australian Open campaign with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win over Camila Giorgi. She booked her place against Ostapenko after beating Clara Tauson 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Should Jelena Ostapenko claim her first-ever win over Victoria Azarenka, she will take on the winner of the match between Emma Navarro and Dayana Yastremska in the fourth round.

The Latvian reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open last year, securing her best-ever finish at the Major. She will aim to better her result at this year's Melbourne Slam.