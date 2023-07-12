"Even Emma Raducanu had a harder draw than that at the US Open" - Tennis fans react to Jannik Sinner's journey to Wimbledon SF

Jannik Sinner's seemingly easy path to the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships has sparked a debate among tennis fans.
After four previous Grand Slam quarterfinal defeats, Sinner advanced to his maiden Major semifinal after defeating Roman Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in two hours and 14 minutes. With his win, he became the youngest player to reach a Wimbledon semifinal since 2007.
The Italian made his way to the semifinal of the grasscourt Major without facing a single seeded player along the way. The World No. 8 made the final eight with wins over Juan Manuel Cerundolo (World No. 111), Diego Schwartzman (World No. 98), Quentin Halys (World No. 79), Daniel Elahi Galan (World No. 85), and Safiullin (World No. 92).
A fan claimed that the opponents the Italian faced en route to the semifinals were more befitting of an ATP 250 line-up than a Grand Slam.
"Plsss this would be a weak weak weak run at a 250 let alone at a slam.... that's was a clay challenger draw on grass," the fan tweeted.
"Even Emma Raducanu had a harder draw than that at the US Open," another user commented.
However, other fans pointed out that Sinner could not be held responsible if the seeded players in his draw, namely Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and Denis Shapovalov, all suffered upsets at SW19.
"As if it was his fault Ruud, Fritz and Shapovalov got trashed by players ranked lower than 60," a fan posted.
"Not his fault if players like FAA and Fritz got knocked out...," another fan chimed in.
Jannik Sinner set to lock horns with Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon SF
Jannik Sinner will face a tough challenge in the form of four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Friday, July 14.
The Serb advanced to the semifinal after battling back from a set down to secure a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev. With his win, the seven-time champion inched closer to equaling Roger Federer's title record at the grasscourt Major.
Sinner and Djokovic will face off in a rematch of their quarterfinal clash at Wimbledon 2022. The thrilling match saw the Italian take a two-set lead before the 23-time Grand Slam champion pulled off a stunning comeback to claim a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory.
On the other half of the draw, Daniil Medvedev will take on Christopher Eubanks, while Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Holger Rune to decide the second semifinal match-up at Wimbledon 2023.