"Even if you're not a fan of Rafa, who likes Djokovic or Federer more, it's hard not to admire what he's achieving" - Carlos Moya on Rafael Nadal's heroics at the French Open

To say Carlos Moya has been one of the most important additions to Rafael Nadal's entourage in recent times would be a massive understatement. Since appointing him as coach, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has gone on to add eight Grand Slam titles to his tally -- one Australian Open, two US Opens and five French Opens.

But the Spaniard himself is just as surprised as anyone by how good the 36-year-old has turned out to be, especially at Roland Garros. The World No. 4 brought up his record-extending 14th title at the tournament most recently, a triumph that ensured that he is unbeaten in the finals (14-0) in Paris.

Speaking in a recent interview with Eurosport, the former World No. 1 remarked that his countryman's achievements were so extraordinary that even fans of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer had to acknowledge them.

Moya likened the Mallorcan's success to that of football club Real Madrid's in the Champions League, stating that such triumphs deserve to be recognised beyond just a single fan base.

Eurosport @eurosport



Nothing but respect from 2022 French Open runner-up



#RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal "I'm not the first victim!" 🤣🤝Nothing but respect from 2022 French Open runner-up @CasperRuud98 "I'm not the first victim!" 🤣🤝Nothing but respect from 2022 French Open runner-up @CasperRuud98 🇳🇴#RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal https://t.co/D0wTCRP7wZ

"Even if you're not a fan of Rafa, who likes Djokovic or Federer more, it's hard not to admire what he's achieving," Moya said. "I'm not a Real Madrid fan but I totally admire how he has won this last Champions League, they are feats that go beyond taste, this is the beauty of sport."

For those unaware, Real Madrid, which happens to be the Mallorcan's favorite football club, also won their 14th Champions League title earlier this year in Paris, mere days before Nadal's own triumph.

Lukas Weese @Weesesports KING. OF. CLAY.



Rafael Nadal wins the 2022 French Open, defeating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.



Nadal now has 22 Grand Slams and 14 Roland Garros titles.



Historic.



#RolandGarros #getty KING. OF. CLAY.Rafael Nadal wins the 2022 French Open, defeating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.Nadal now has 22 Grand Slams and 14 Roland Garros titles.Historic. 👑KING. OF. CLAY.👑Rafael Nadal wins the 2022 French Open, defeating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. Nadal now has 22 Grand Slams and 14 Roland Garros titles. Historic. #RolandGarros #getty https://t.co/cDiC0wY2mg

As glad as Carlos Moya was that fans appreciated the enormity of the World No. 1's accomplishments, he was of the opinion that they would admire him even more if they knew the day-to-day struggles he underwent to make the win possible.

"If you saw the day to day, everything that happened in the last month, you would value it much more. I know that people value it, but it would be valued even more," Moya said. "It's not that I'm surprised because I have maximum confidence in Nadal, but it's true that if you stop to think that he's won 14 Roland Garros, with everything he's had, it's hard not to admire him."

Colm Boohig @ColmBoohig Rafael Nadal is the 2022 #RolandGarros champion! Overwhelms Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. Nadal wins his 14th French Open & 22nd GS putting him 2 ahead of Djokovic & Federer in all-time race. At 36, Nadal is the oldest ever French Open winner. Who knows if he'll play in Paris again. Rafael Nadal is the 2022 #RolandGarros champion! Overwhelms Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. Nadal wins his 14th French Open & 22nd GS putting him 2 ahead of Djokovic & Federer in all-time race. At 36, Nadal is the oldest ever French Open winner. Who knows if he'll play in Paris again. 🎾🐐

What the 45-year-old was referring to when he said that was Nadal's persistent foot injury, a condition that forced him to play with an anesthetized foot throughout the tournament. That, along with the fact that the 22-time Grand Slam champion came into the tournament without a clay title to his name, made the win all the sweeter for the Spaniard.

"Despite all that I have lived with him, this was a unique experience, although what I experienced at the Australian Open five months ago was also quite unique," Moya said. "Nadal has never had such an unusual clay tour. All of this is what has made this Roland Garros so special."

"If Rafael Nadal smells blood, it is very difficult to stop him" - Carlos Moya

Carlos Moya reckons experience proved to be the difference between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud

When asked whether Rafael Nadal would play in the next French Open during the interview, Carlos Moya declined to answer straight. Instead, the former French Open winner deflected by commenting that a lot can happen in a year, especially when the player in question is pushing 37 years of age.

"Despite the adversities that come his way, Nadal always finds a way to overcome them and move on. This time we had an extreme situation, totally, but I never had the feeling that he could be playing his last game at Roland Garros," Moya said. "But well, you never know what can happen in a year, he is a 36-year-old player, from now to the next Roland Garros many things can happen."

The 45-year-old also touched on the final against Casper Ruud, where the World No. 4 won in straight sets, including a third set bagel. What made the difference between the two players in the end was experience, according to Moya, who revealed that he knew the Mallorcan was going to win even beforehand for the same reason.

ANI @ANI French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal beats Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to win men's singles final and clinch his 14th title at Roland Garros and his 22nd grand slam title.



(File photo) French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal beats Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to win men's singles final and clinch his 14th title at Roland Garros and his 22nd grand slam title.(File photo) https://t.co/UtirKuftfH

The Spaniard expressed some sympathy for Ruud, remarking that it must have been difficult to play such a crucial match against his idol and that his nerves might have gotten the better of him.

"Experience was a fundamental factor. If Rafael Nadal smells blood, it is very difficult to stop him. [For Casper Ruud], facing his idol in a match like this is not easy to manage," Moya said. "Personally, after everything that happened, of course I believed that Rafa was going to win. In the semi-final match against Cilic I already saw him a bit nervous, we thought it could also happen against Rafa."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far