“Even before I became Djokovic's coach, I said that, together with Nadal, they would end up winning more than Federer" - Goran Ivanisevic

Goran Ivanisevic officially began his partnership with Novak Djokovic in 2019, before which he acted as a mentor for the 21-time Grand Slam champion in an unofficial capacity. It was only after the Croat joined hands with Djokovic that he achieved the Double Career Grand Slam with his 2021 French Open triumph and also tied Roger Federer's then record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Most recently, the World No. 7 did the Swiss one better, lifting his 21st Major title at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. But as it turns out, Ivanisevic knew even long back that his protege would go on to overtake Federer in the Slam race.

Speaking in a recent interview with Croatian outlet Hina, the former Wimbledon champion revealed that he had always known that the 35-year-old, along with Rafael Nadal, had what it takes to beat Federer's seemingly-invincible record.

The former World No. 2 went on to state that if the duo can remain healthy, they have "no limits" whatsoever, and that they can continue to add even more Grand Slams to their tally in the years to come.

“Even before I became Djokovic's coach, I said that, together with Nadal, they would end up winning more than Federer," Ivanisevic said, as quoted by Eurosport. "If they are healthy, they have no limits. I think they will continue to win."

Recalling the first time he spoke to the former World No. 1, back when Djokovic was only a small kid nine years of age, Ivanisevic disclosed that the Serb used to comment even at the time that he wanted to win at least 30 Grand Slams. The goal is very much within the reach of the 21-time Grand Slam champion, according to the 50-year-old, who reckons Djokovic will play for at least five more years.

“I spoke with Djokovic the first time we met when he was nine years old. It wasn't until he was 13 that we started working together. Now we have been collaborating for 18, which is a very long period," Ivanisevic said. “He repeated every time his desire to reach 30 Grand Slams, that's what he wants. He will play the next five years and he will have a chance to get that milestone.”

Novak Djokovic's US Open participation up in the air amidst vaccination mandates

The Serb's participation in the 2022 US Open remains uncertain at the moment

Novak Djokovic might be capable of winning 30 Grand Slams before he hangs up his racquet, but he has to wait at least until next year to win his 22nd Major, seeing as he is not allowed to play in the US Open at the moment.

Entry protocols into the United States dictate that only fully vaccinated travelers can enter the country, meaning that the Serb is not eligible to participate at Flushing Meadows at the end of August. While his name is on the entry list for now, tournament organizers have made it clear that they will abide by the rules of the government.

Meanwhile, the World No. 7 took to social media on Saturday to thank his fans for the continuous love and support they have shown him in his fight to gain entry into the New York Major, saying that he will continue to hold out hope.

While it is highly unlikely, the 35-year-old is currently training on a court similar to the US Open, just in case the rules are changed at the last moment and he is able to play the tournament.

