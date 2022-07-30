"It feels special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving way" - Novak Djokovic pens emotional message to fans thanking them for their support in calling for his entry into US Open

Novak Djokovic took to Instagram today to thank his fans wholeheartedly for continuously backing him in his fight for entry into the 2022 US Open. The Serb declared that he will forever be grateful for the messages of love and support that have come his way from all around the globe from loyal fans who wanted to see him play at Flushing Meadows next month.

As things stand at the moment, the 21-time Grand Slam champion cannot enter the United States due to existing protocols, where only fully-vaccinated travelers are allowed into the country. In addition to the New York Major, the World No. 7 will also be ineligible to play in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in the third week of August.

It should be noted that Djokovic's name is present on the US Open's entry list as of now. However, the tournament organizers made it clear that they will abide by the government's rules, meaning that they will not apply for any special medical exemption for the former World No. 1 like the Australian Open.

In the message he penned today, the 35-year-old revealed that he never expected so many fans to feel so strongly about the issue and that it felt "mindblowing" to see the support they sent his way. For the record, a change.org petition signed by Djokovic's fans calling for his entry into the tournament has garnered over 40,000 signatures on the platform.

"I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days," he said. "I wasn’t expecting it, and that’s why it feels so mindblowing. Just wanted to say THANK YOU."

The message was accompanied by a short video of Djokovic training on a tennis court similar to that of the US Open, where the Serb was spotted crunching forehands with single-minded focus. The 21-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged the clip, stating that he was indeed practicing with the hope that he might be allowed into Flushing Meadows after all.

"It feels special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving and supportive way and wish for me to continue to compete," Djokovic said. "I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed."

Novak Djokovic's calendar for the rest of the 2022 season

What does Novak Djokovic's calendar look like for the rest of the 2022 season?

With his entry into the United States impossible under the current situation and Canada also restricting the entry of unvaccinated travelers, Novak Djokovic will miss out on the entire US Open series.

In fact, his next competitive return might be at the Davis Cup in September, where he will represent Serbia in the group stage against Spain. From there on, he will move to the Laver Cup in London, where he will be joined by the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in the team competition.

A few small ATP tournaments might see the Serb participate after that, such as the Japan Open or the Swiss Indoors. Thankfully, the Paris Masters should not be a problem for the 21-time Grand Slam champion, as France does not have any vaccination mandates. The ATP Tour Finals is also expected to witness the World No. 7's participation, since he will most likely qualify considering his status as a Slam winner this season.

