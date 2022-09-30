"Even I don't know who that tennis player is, only know legends of tennis Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal" - K-pop fans troll Casper Ruud after he denies listening to BTS' music

Casper Ruud is currently competing in the 2022 ATP Korea Open, where he got past Nicolas Jarry in his opening-round match. K-pop superstar Kim Seok-jin was in the stands to watch the Norwegian in action, much to the delight of boy band BTS' fans around the world.

Despite dropping the second set, Ruud got past the Chilean 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, but irked many of Jin's fans by stating that he didn't listen to the music of the world-famous band and was unaware that the singer was present to watch him.

Jiniya_𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻s 🌕 @Jiniya1204 <World renowned Idol group BTS #Jin 's visit to the match made headlines.When asked if he knew BTS was watching his game,Ruud said "Didn't know.I don't actively listen to thier music but I know they're world-famous. I'm very happy as a tennis athlete to hear Jin likes tennis"+ 📰<World renowned Idol group BTS #Jin's visit to the match made headlines.When asked if he knew BTS was watching his game,Ruud said "Didn't know.I don't actively listen to thier music but I know they're world-famous. I'm very happy as a tennis athlete to hear Jin likes tennis"+ https://t.co/uYrkNvTIIr

To Ruud's credit, he did state that he was happy to learn that Jin likes tennis. But that wasn't enough to assuage the many admirers of BTS, who took to Twitter to lambast the Norwegian.

"BTS fans beefing Casper Ruud, man tennis fans in 2022 have seen it all," one Twitter user wrote.

Aaryan | Danke Roger ❤️ @Aaryan_P5 BTS fans beefing Casper Ruud, man tennis fans in 2022 have seen it ALL BTS fans beefing Casper Ruud, man tennis fans in 2022 have seen it ALL

One BTS fan was not pleased to see Jin being "disrespected."

"This is not okay! Jin went to see this match and he got disrespected like this!" they vented.

Eddie @TennisAsia Ruud has no idea who BTS are Ruud has no idea who BTS are

"Ruud has no idea who BTS are," a fan chimed in.

Another fan stated that they hadn't heard of Ruud, only legends like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"Even I don't know who that tennis player was, only knew legends of tennis RF, Nadal and many more," their tweet read.

JIN DAY @ruchikamehta000

Who that tennis player was ??

Only knew legends of tennis RF , Nadal and many more... @TennisAsia Even I dont knowWho that tennis player was ??Only knew legends of tennis RF , Nadal and many more... @TennisAsia Even I dont know Who that tennis player was ??Only knew legends of tennis RF , Nadal and many more...

BTS fans came up with plenty more ways to poke fun at Casper Ruud:

May ✨ @dilfniil BREAKING: The Korea Open has announced the implementation of BTS, or Baseline Technical Statistics, an alternative that’s touted to be 75% more accurate than Hawkeye. In an interview, Casper Ruud said BTS is of no concern to him BREAKING: The Korea Open has announced the implementation of BTS, or Baseline Technical Statistics, an alternative that’s touted to be 75% more accurate than Hawkeye. In an interview, Casper Ruud said BTS is of no concern to him 🚨 🚨 BREAKING: The Korea Open has announced the implementation of BTS, or Baseline Technical Statistics, an alternative that’s touted to be 75% more accurate than Hawkeye. In an interview, Casper Ruud said BTS is of no concern to him 🚨 🚨 https://t.co/Qtq7AGz09r

Liam @pairepairs @TennisAsia Needs an education on what kpop is @TennisAsia Needs an education on what kpop is

Casper Ruud aiming to add 4th ATP 250 title to his kitty in 2022

Ruud lost to Alcaraz in the US Open final

Casper Ruud has won three ATP 250 titles this year in Buenos Aires, Geneva, and Gstaad and will attempt to win his fourth in Seoul this week. The Norwegian recently highlighted the importance of playing smaller tournaments after being criticized for perhaps concentrating too much on them.

OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @OrvilleLloyd @inspiredbyrafa Casper Ruud is consistent but he hasn't won a big title yet. You got to win big to get press. Carlos Alcaraz gets press because he delivers. Carlos at 19 a slam champion plus two Masters titles & two ATP 500s. Casper got to do better win titles higher than ATP 250. @inspiredbyrafa Casper Ruud is consistent but he hasn't won a big title yet. You got to win big to get press. Carlos Alcaraz gets press because he delivers. Carlos at 19 a slam champion plus two Masters titles & two ATP 500s. Casper got to do better win titles higher than ATP 250.

Speaking ahead of the 2022 US Open final, Ruud asserted that the 750 points he won by virtue of his three 250 title wins had placed him within striking distance of the top spot in men's tennis.

"I'll hopefully take every match that I play seriously and know that every match is important," Ruud said. "That goes to show why I have the chance to become World No. 1, because I won three 250s this year which in the end gives me 750 points in the race. If I would have played those tournaments thinking, yeah, it's not that important because there's a Grand Slam coming, I wouldn't be in this position."

The 23-year-old subsequently lost the US Open final to Carlos Alcaraz and currently occupies the No. 2 ranking.

The Net magazine • @thenet_m World No. 2, Casper Ruud is the third player to qualify for Nitto ATP Finals. Last year, he reached the semi-final, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev. World No. 2, Casper Ruud is the third player to qualify for Nitto ATP Finals. Last year, he reached the semi-final, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev. 💪World No. 2, Casper Ruud is the third player to qualify for Nitto ATP Finals. Last year, he reached the semi-final, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev. https://t.co/G9HPjtBP3V

