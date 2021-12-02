"Even if I'm like a moth drawn to flame, I'll tell the truth" - WTA uses Peng Shuai's powerful words in statement announcing suspension of all tournaments in China

Steve Simon, the chairman of the Women's Tennis Association, issued an official statement on Wednesday announcing the withdrawal of all professional tournaments from China and Hong Kong over the Peng Shuai saga.

Peng, a former doubles No. 1, has been facing blanket censorship in China ever since she came forward with a series of sexual abuse allegations against the country's former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

wta @WTA "With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong." "With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong."

The WTA has repeatedly pressed for a "full and transparent" investigation into the player's allegations and asked the Chinese establishment to provide verifiable proof of her safety. However, the latest statement makes it clear that the organization has not received the desired level of cooperation from the other end.

Simon wrote in the statement that the Chinese leadership failed to address the issue with any read credibility, before adding that inaction from their end would threaten the very foundation on which the WTA was built – "equality for women".

"Unfortunately, the leadership in China has not addressed this very serious issue in any credible way," Simon wrote in the statement. "None of this is acceptable nor can it become acceptable."

"If powerful people can suppress the voices of women and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug, then the basis on which the WTA was founded – equality for women – would suffer an immense setback," he conitnued. "As a result, and with the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong."

Peng Shuai (R) has not made any public appearances since coming forward with her allegations.

Simon used Peng Shuai's "moth drawn to a flame" analogy from the now-deleted Weibo post, which detailed her 10-year-long abuse ordeal, to highlight the importance of speaking truth to power.

He lauded the Chinese player for going public with her story despite knowing the "dangers" she could face, saying he "admired" her strength and courage.

"Peng Shuai demonstrated the importance of speaking out, particularly when it comes to sexual assault," Simon wrote. "And especially when powerful people are involved."

"As Peng said in her post, 'Even if it is like an egg hitting a rock, or if I am like a moth drawn to the flame, inviting self-destruction, I will tell the truth about you.'," the statement went on. "She knew the dangers she would face, yet she went public anyway. I admire her strength and courage."

China currently hosts as many as 11 tour-level events, including the prestigious WTA Finals, the contracts for all of which now stand suspended.

"Gratified by the massive support the WTA has received for its position on Peng Shuai issue" - Steve Simon

The tennis fraternity has been unanimous in its support for Peng Shuai.

The WTA has received unanimous praise from the tennis fraternity as well as human rights activists and social media users from across the globe for its bold stance on the issue involving Peng Shuai and Steve Simon acknowledged the "massive" support in Wednesday's statement.

The 67-year-old expressed hope that people from across the globe, including world leaders, would continue to come forward in Peng's support without worrying about the financial ramifications of the same.

"I have been gratified by the massive amount of international support the WTA has received for its position on this matter," Simon wrote. "To further protect Peng and many other women throughout the world, it is more urgent than ever for people to speak out."

"The WTA will do everything possible to protect its players." he continued. "As we do so, I hope leaders around the world will continue to speak out so justice can be done for Peng, and all women, no matter the financial ramifications."

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya