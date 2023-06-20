"Even if Novak Djokovic has done an amazing job the last couple of years, my heart is with Roger Federer" - Lorenzo Musetti

World No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti recently stated that his favorite tennis player on a grass court is Roger Federer while recognizing Novak Djokovic's greatness.

Musetti is currently competing in the 2023 Queen's Club Championships. He got off to a good start, defeating Jan Choinski to set up a clash with American Ben Shelton in the fourth round.

Following his victory, Lorenzo Musetti spoke with Tennis TV and stated that he considers Roger Federer to be the greatest grasscourt player of all time.

Despite acknowledging Novak Djokovic's greatness on the surface in recent years, Musetti said his heart is with Federer because his game is similar to the Swiss' in some ways.

"I always see Roger as the greatest ever on grass. Even if [Novak] Djokovic, the last couple of years, he has done an amazing job and I think for sure he is the favorite now, especially at Wimbledon, but my heart is with Roger [Federer]. In a certain way, he reminds me a little of my game and I am trying to imitate him and try to see him as a teacher," the Italian said.

Novak Djokovic recently became the first male player to win 23rd Grand Slam titles, surpassing Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic pictured with his 3rd French Open trophy

Novak Djokovic recently became the first male tennis player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles. He achieved this historic milestone at the 2023 French Open, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record (22). Djoker outclassed Casper Ruud in the final to secure his third Roland Garros crown.

After an impeccable performance in the tie-break of the opening set, the Serb swiftly distanced himself from Ruud, ultimately triumphing with a convincing 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 victory.

The Serb stated in a press conference following his title win that he was incredibly proud to have won the 2023 French Open and felt blessed to share this moment with the people who have supported him throughout his journey.

"I feel incredibly proud, fulfilled. I'm so blessed to be able to share it with my family, my kids, my wife, my parents, everyone who has been supporting me in this journey," he said.

He went on to say that he is still motivated and inspired to play his best tennis in Grand Slam tournaments because these are the ones that count the most in the sport's history. He added that he is already looking forward to the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

"So I still feel motivated, I still feel inspired to play the best tennis on these tournaments the most, you know, Grand Slams. Those are the ones that count I guess the most in history of our sport. I look forward already to Wimbledon," he said.

