"Even with one leg, he's still gonna try to compete" - Canadian tennis coach Rob Steckley on Rafael Nadal

Canadian tennis coach Rob Steckley lauded Rafael Nadal's never-say-die attitude on a recent podcast, highlighting how no barrier is big enough to stop the Spaniard from playing tennis.

Steckley is a former tennis pro who has found more success as a coach. He has trained and coached players like Lucie Safarova and Denis Shapovalov, among others.

The Canadian also spoke about Novak Djokovic on the podcast, praising the Serb's ability to stick to his beliefs. Turning his attention to Nadal, the 42-year-old hilariously remarked on how you can never take your eyes off the Mallorcan even if he seems down and out.

"Nadal, that guy's (laughs) he seems like he's falling apart but he just never leaves us," Steckley said. "When I was coaching Denis (Shapovalov), we'd always talk about when that guy was ever gonna leave tennis."

Steckley believes Rafael Nadal, who recently clinched his 21st major, does not have anything left to prove. But according to him, the fact that the 35-year-old still pours his heart out on the pitch proves his immense love for the sport and competition.

"And he's that guy that literally - there is nothing else for that guy you know. He's got the most money in the world, he's got everything," Steckley added. "And still, that guy will, even with one leg, he's still gonna try to compete and do what he does, so that's also admirable and courageous."

The World No. 3 took the tennis world by storm in 2022, coming back from injury and COVID-19 to win his first 20 matches of the season. In doing so, he also won three tournaments, including the 2022 Australian Open, Melbourne Summer Set, and the Mexican Open.

Rafael Nadal continues to recover from a stress fracture in his ribs

Rafael Nadal suffered a stress fracture to his ribs during the recently-concluded Indian Wells Masters while playing Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. Nadal won that match 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to progress to the finals, where his ailment and an inspired Taylor Fritz stopped him in his tracks.

The Spaniard's doctor later confirmed the diagnosis and provided an estimated timeframe for the World No. 3's return to the sport.

"Mr. Rafael Nadal Parera presents, after the pertinent NMR and CT tests, a stress crack in the third left costal arch that occurred in the semifinal match on Saturday in Indian Wells. The estimated time for his return to sports activity is from four to six weeks," the doctor said.

