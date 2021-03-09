Even if Roger Federer were to lose all of his matches, nothing can taint his career: Arnaud Di Pasquale

Former player Arnaud Di Pasquale, who famously beat Roger Federer to win the bronze medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics, recently spoke with Radio Television Suisse about the 39-year-old's return and whether he can challenge for Wimbledon this year.

Roger Federer has been out of commission for more than a year, having undergone a double arthroscopic knee surgery. He will be making his much-awaited comeback on Wednesday at the Qatar Open, against either Jeremy Chardy or Dan Evans.

While expressing his elation at Roger Federer's return, Arnaud Di Pasquale stressed that nothing that happens from here on out can tarnish the Swiss' legacy.

"Frankly, you can't say such things," Di Pasquale replied when he was asked if Federer was done. "Whatever he does, even if he crashes, nothing can taint his career. Even if he were to lose all of his matches, nothing would change what he achieved. It is legendary. Either way, that won't happen."

"Avec le retour de #Federer, on a envie de rencontrer à nouveau l’exceptionnel" https://t.co/FoJhzOwxCs — Arnaud Cerutti (@arnaud_cerutti) March 9, 2021

The former French player also cited Federer's past comebacks as he praised the 39-year-old's ability to 'reinvent' himself whenever he has faced a setback.

"I can't really define it, but there is clearly an expectation on my part, yes," Di Pasquale said. "Because for me, what explodes me with Roger Federer is that for 20 years we have always seen him come back, renew himself, reinvent himself. And this although he has also known downs, less well. Each time, it's fantastic. Remember what he did in 2017?"

Roger Federer can still 'fly' at Wimbledon: Arnaud Di Pasquale

Roger Federer serves at 2019 Wimbledon

Arnaud Di Pasquale went on to earmark Roger Federer's problem-solving skills as the key in his latest comeback. The Frenchman admitted that Federer might occasionally second-guess himself as he enters new terrain, but then pointed out that the Swiss knows how to find solutions to any obstacle.

Advertisement

"There is bound to be some doubt as to what he can achieve," Di Pasquale said. "Everyone has it and I imagine he does too. But it is also in the management of doubts, pressure and uncertainties that Federer has so often been great. He has a crazy character, a great work force."

"He always knew how to find solutions to face any obstacles," the Frenchman added. "Why wouldn't this still be the case today?"

Arnaud Di Pasquale was then asked about Roger Federer's chances at this year's Wimbledon, to which he replied that the Swiss maestro can still "fly" on the lawns of the All-England Club. The Frenchman added that Federer could surprise everyone if he was physically fit by the time the grass season rolled along.

"Roger knows he can still 'fly' on this surface," Di Pasquale said. "With him, anything can happen. But he will first experience this return from day to day, gradually assess his progress. I believe that if the physical follows and allows him to garner the necessary confidence, he will be very dangerous for others."