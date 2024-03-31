"Even though I'm not the winner, I feel like one" - Grigor Dimitrov on final loss to Jannik Sinner and almost doing "too well" at Miami Open 

Grigor Dimitrov reflected on his phenomenal campaign at the 2024 Miami Open after his loss to champion Jannik Sinner.

Dimitrov took home the Miami Open runner-up trophy after he was outclassed by Sinner 6-3, 6-1 in one hour and 12 minutes in the title clash on Sunday, March 31.

Speaking about his straight-sets loss during the trophy ceremony, Grigor Dimitrov said:

"Even though that was a no match today, I’ve really learned to embrace this."

Though Dimitrov came up short in the final hurdle against Jannik Sinner, he scripted a noteworthy run at the Masters 1000 event. After beating Alejandro Tabilo and Yannick Hanfmann in his opening two matches, the Bulgarian dismissed the likes of 2021 champion Hubert Hurkacz and 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz. He then outsmarted Alexander Zverev in the semifinal.

"This tournament has been a difficult ride out here throughout all the years. But this year I was so determined to do well that I almost did too well," the 32-year-old said, reflecting on his campaign.

Grigor Dimitrov has produced some stellar results in recent months. Bulgarian has featured in five finals over the past ten months, including the 2023 Paris Masters. At the 2024 Brisbane International, he won his first title in more than six years, and his ninth overall.

Thanks to his success, the former World No. 3 has now re-entered the top 10 after more than five years. He will be ranked World No. 9 come Monday.

Acknowledging his heroics in Miami and the support he received across the fortnight, the Grigor Dimitrov said:

"Even though I’m not the winner today, I feel like one. You guys have really embraced me a lot this year. It’s been extremely, extremely special to play in front of you."

The 2017 ATP Finals champion also thanked his coaching team for their support and expressed his wish to cross the finish line the next time.

"All these night matches, it’s been a long couple of weeks but I’m just very grateful, very thankful. And of course, when I look at my box, as I said, I feel like a winner. So, thank you all, love you a lot. Thank you for supporting me and hopefully I can go a step further," he said.

Grigor Dimitrov on facing Jannik Sinner in Miami Open 2024 final: "It's a pleasure to watch – definitely not to play"

Grigor Dimitrov (R) pictured with Jannik Sinner (L) after the 2024 Miami Open final

Following the Miami Open final, Grigor Dimitrov also heaped praises on Jannik Sinner’s formidable form and congratulated the Italian’s team.

"I’m gonna start with congratulating Jannik and his team. He’s been exceptional throughout the whole year so far. Such amazing tennis, game, and everything, so congrats to you; congrats to your team," Grigor Dimitrov said during the trophy ceremony.

Dimitrov and Sinner have clashed four times on tour so far. The former came out on top in their first meeting in the 2020 Italian Open, but Sinner dominated their recent three meetings - in the Miami Open and the Beijing Open in 2023, in addition to their latest final.

The Bulgarian joked that while it is a pleasure to watch the 22-year-old, it is no fun playing against him.

"It’s a pleasure to watch – definitely not to play," Dimitrov said in his speech.

Jannik Sinner currently leads the tour in match wins, having won 22 of his 23 matches so far this season. The Miami Open marks his third title of 2024, after the Australian Open and the ATP Rotterdam. The Italian is set to assume a new career-high ranking position of World No. 2 come Monday.

Poll : Will Grigor Dimitrov win more titles in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion