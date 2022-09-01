"Every broadcast is trying to pay tribute as though each match will be her last and she keeps winning instead, majestic and a little hilarious" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams marching into US Open 3R

Serena Williams turned back the clock with a vintage display on Wednesday, shocking second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the 2022 US Open. Having announced beforehand that this would be her last Grand Slam, the American had an elaborate farewell ceremony planned for her first-round match against Danka Kovinic on Monday, which she postponed with a dominant display.
Today as well, the 23-time Grand Slam champion came in as the slight underdog, with the World No. 2 predicted to have it easy against the aging veteran. But Williams put all those predictions to shame with a phenomenal display, overpowering the Estonian with a 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 win.
Tennis fans were more than elated with the victory, as they took to social media by the thousands to declare their love and admiration for the relentless determination of the 40-year-old.
One fan pointed out how hilarious it was that Williams kept on postponing her retirement, forcing broadcasters to come up with new tribute montages every day only to continue winning and living to fight another day.
"Every broadcast is trying to pay tribute to Serena Williams as though each match will be her last and she keeps winning instead. It's majestic and a little hilarious."
Another user was of the opinion that the 40-year-old's win should not even be considered an upset, adding that she "flat-out" dominated the World No. 2 on the night in every department. The tweet read:
"Serena Williams did not "upset" the U.S. Open's No.-2 seed. She was just the better player, even at almost 41. She served better, volleyed stunningly better. Serena pretty much blasted her off the court. Yes, she had overwhelming "home" court advantage. But she flat-out DOMINATED."
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Serena Williams takes on Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open
Following her victory over Anett Kontaveit, Serena Williams will face off against Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open. The Australian defeated Evgeniya Rodina in three sets to set up a meeting with the American, in what will be their first-ever face off on the WTA tour.
A victory on Friday would pit the 23-time Grand Slam champion against either Liudmila Samsonova or Aleksandra Krunic in the fourth round, while fifth seed Ons Jabeur remains on track to cross swords with the former World No. 1 in the quarterfinals. 12th seed Coco Gauff is the expected semifinal opponent, while World No. 1 Iga Swiatek remains the favorite to reach the final from the top half of the draw.