"Every celebrity knows Frances Tiafoe" - Coco Gauff makes her feelings known on fellow American having the 'most clout' on tour

Coco Gauff described Frances Tiafoe’s fame beyond tennis as "iconic." She noted how he’s recognized by celebrities, has celebrity friends, and even gets name-checked in multiple songs.

Despite some actions that have landed him in trouble, Tiafoe is one of the jolliest figures on tour. Many players call him the funniest guy around and enjoy spending time with him.

The American also has notable 'clout' beyond tennis. From hanging out with pop sensation Taylor Swift to his name being mentioned in multiple rap songs. Gauff, who has also been named in a rap song by Tyler, the Creator, said (during a Cincinnati Open press conference):

"I still think he’s the player on tour with the most clout, like every celebrity knows him, or he knows every celebrity. He’s mentioned in two rap songs, so he’s pretty iconic."

Tiafoe sees his rising profile as proof that tennis can reach beyond its traditional audience. He values the crossover appeal, noting that people in a predominantly white sport relate to him.

"People want to be a part of things I’m doing in a predominantly white sport. They see themselves in me, in the sport, and they want to get behind me. Hopefully I’m able to get that done," Frances Tiafoe said (via The Guardian).

The 27-year-old is also an avid supporter of women’s sports. He has helped WTA players Hailey Baptiste and Robin Montgomery from his childhood club, JTCC. Baptiste even credits him for guidance and inspiration.

Coco Gauff praises Frances Tiafoe for his "genuine energy" and "niceness"

Coco Gauff at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff praised Frances Tiafoe’s charm and authenticity during a Cincinnati Open press conference, saying he has always been the same person despite his growing fame and success.

"I can’t even remember the first time I met him because I feel like he has just been around forever, but he has always been the same person... But I think that energy is genuine, and he makes you love the sport even more, just knowing his backstory and his history," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff believes his energy is genuine, and his kindness and personal attention make people love the sport more.

"But the fact he comes on Tour and every single day he gives you that personal attention and genuine niceness and energy, I appreciate that from him a lot," she added.

In on-court matters, Gauff has faced a dip in form since her fantastic performances on clay. She went 0-2 on grass before facing a straight-sets loss to Canadian teenage sensation Victoria Mboko in the fourth round in Montreal. Up next, the World No. 2 will take on Wang Xinyu in the second round in Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe has struggled to get going this season. He holds a 23-17 record after earning a second-round win in his latest match in Cincinnati. He finished runner-up at an ATP 250 event in Houston and reached two quarterfinals in 2025.

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More