"Every day waking up I had a picture of me holding every Grand Slam title" - Bianca Andreescu on manifesting her success

Bianca Andreescu has revealed her technique for manifesting success.

Andreescu won her first and only Major so far at the 2019 US Open, beating 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the final.

During a Q&A session ahead of the San Diego Open, the 22-year-old said she used to visualize herself holding every Grand Slam trophy when she was young.

"Every day waking up I had a picture of me holding every Grand Slam title, so I manifested it from a very young age," Andreescu said.

The Canadian also spoke about how she tackled naysayers with the help of her mother, before dispensing invaluable advice.

"There were obviously some doubters, you know, I go to school, I'd carry my tennis bag, people would make fun of me and being a girl, they're like, 'You can't play the sport and stuff like that'. And that really brought me down for a bit and my mom always told me not to pay too much attention to people like that," she said.

"I guess my advice is don't pay attention to people like that and just go after your dreams as much as you can and surround yourself with amazing people," she added.

"Before the final here in 2019 I started bawling my eyes out" - Bianca Andreescu on facing Serena Williams in the 2019 Canadian Open final

Bianca Andreescu following her victory over Serena Williams at the 2019 Canadian Open

A month before Bianca Andreescu's famous 2019 US Open victory over Serena Williams, the young Canadian took on the tennis legend in the final of the Canadian Open. Unfortunately, Williams had to retire mid-match due to injury, handing Andreescu the title.

Andreescu recently recalled the events leading up to the match, revealing that she couldn't hold back her tears as playing against Williams was a "dream come true."

"Having that opportunity to play Serena Williams and then win as well; it was like a dream come true," said Bianca Andreescu. "Before the final here in 2019 I started bawling my eyes out. I was just like 'oh my god I can't believe this is happening'."

"I was wiping my tears while I was walking on the court and I was still at one point tearing up. Even during the warm-up of the of the match I couldn't believe it. I've watched them [Williams sisters] play against each other as well which is so crazy to me," she added.

