Gilles Simon recently claimed that Novak Djokovic had made it a futile exercise for tennis fans to imagine "What If" scenarios to his matches, thanks to the unrivalled mental strength he has displayed during his career.

The Frenchman took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier on Monday (11 September) to reply to a local journalist named Romain. The journalist had posted a screen capture from the match, as he implored his followers to imagine how the final would've transpired had Daniil Medvedev converted the set point on Djokovic's serve at 6-5 in the second set.

Simon, who retired from competitive tennis last year, asserted in his response that it was a moot question since the 24-time Major winner had got out of such situations countless times in the past.

"Every match we ask ourselves "what if" but in the end it's 24 Grand Slams for Novak and we lose," he wrote

The former World No. 6, however, did wonder whether his compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga could have won the 2008 Australian Open final against the Serb, if he had managed to take the fourth set.

"Personally in the game of "what if", I got stuck on: What if Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had made a cross-pass on his break point in the 4th set in the final of the Australian Open 2008?"

Djokovic overcame the dynamic Frenchman to win the championship match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(2), thereby securing his maiden Major title in Melbourne. It was during this fortnight that the Serb had announced himself at the head of the table, defeating then-World No. 1 Roger Federer in straight sets in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic put up an all-round display to win the 2023 US Open in style

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev embrace during the 2023 US Open trophy ceremony

The point that the aforementioned journalist was analyzing came at 6-5, Ad-Out in the second set. Novak Djokovic was facing a set point on his service game and would approach the net off a wide serve. Daniil Medvedev subsequently made a good return as the ball was directed at the Serb's feet. The 36-year-old was quick to react, though, pulling off a forehand drop volley to deny his younger opponent.

He never took his foot off the pedal from that moment onwards, winning the set in a tiebreaker and ultimately the match an hour later. The Serb pummelled Medvedev from the baseline throughout the match, hitting scorching down-the-line backhands at will to break the Russian's rhythm.

Having said that, Djokovic's forays to the net were just as impressive as his baseline play. The 36-year-old won 37 of his 44 net points, which translated to a healthy 84% success rate. He approached the net many times off his first serve, hitting short angles to Medvedev's forehand return.

The Russian was never able to figure out a way to neutralize the Serb's tactics during the match, succumbing to a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 defeat in just over three hours. With this win, the 36-year-old equalled Margaret Court's record tally of 24 Major titles.

