"Every match I played, next day I didn’t practice" - Elena Rybakina makes honest admission about her run to Miami Open 2024 final

Elena Rybakina recently revealed that she did not practice between her matches at the Miami Open 2024.

Last year's finalist, Rybakina defeated 27th seed Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2) in two hours and 30 minutes to secure her spot in the final of the Miami 1000 tournament. This win not only propelled the Kazakh but also helped her become only the third player in the last decade to reach back-to-back Miami finals.

This win also helped the World No. 4 improve to 4-0 over Azarenka and better her win-loss record of the season to 22 wins and three losses.

During the post-match interview with Prakash Amritraj on Tennis Channel, Rybakina disclosed that she had opted not to practice or train between matches due to the gastrointestinal illness she has been suffering from.

This decision to not practice between matches was made by her and her team, to prioritize her health and allow her body to recover. This illness also prompted Elena Rybakina to withdraw from the 2024 Indian Wells Masters and relinquish her attempt at a title defense.

"Well, honestly, without any secrets, every match I played here the next day, I didn’t practice. So yeah, it’s also a first time for me, we made this decision, and we see how I’m going to feel tomorrow. But I’m not sure if I’m coming on site," Rybakina said (at 3:26).

Elena Rybakina will face Danielle Collins in the final of Miami Open 2024

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Miami Open

Elena Rybakina and Danielle Collins will go up against each other in the final of the 2024 Miami Open. Rybakina's campaign in Miami began in the second round after she received a first-round bye. She defeated Clara Tauson with a score of 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the second and then defeated home favorite Taylor Townsend with a score of 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-4 in the third round.

Elena Rybakina then went on to defeat Madison Keys 6-3, 7-5 in the fourth round and Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4 in the quarterfinals before defeating Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals to secure her spot in the final.

Meanwhile, Danielle Collins defeated Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-2 in the second round and Elina Avanesyan 6-1, 6-2 in the third round. She then overcame Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round and Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. The American then went on to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals to advance to the title clash against Rybakina.

Elena Rybakina and Danielle Collins have faced each other four times on the WTA Tour. The World No. 4 has emerged victorious in three out of their four encounters, including their last meeting at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open, where she triumphed over Collins with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 before claiming the title.