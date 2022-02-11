"Every match he plays from now on will be a gift for us" - Andrea Gaudenzi on Roger Federer

Andrea Gaudenzi recently gave his thoughts on Roger Federer's future on tour, explaining how each match the Swiss plays henceforth will be like a "gift."

Federer was last seen in action at Wimbledon last year, where he finished as a quarterfinalist. The 40-year-old unfortunately injured his knee during those weeks, for which he underwent a third surgery.

He had also gone under the knife twice in 2020 for the same knee issue. Given his age and fitness concerns, many felt that Federer's stint at the All England Club in 2021 might have been his last tour-level tournament.

However, the 20-time Major champion has maintained throughout that he is keen to make one last comeback on tour. Federer has also confirmed his presence at the Laver Cup later this year, where he will team up with good friend Rafael Nadal.

Speaking to Eurosport, ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi stressed that we must cherish whatever little time the Swiss has left on tour.

“Roger is over 40 years old. Every match he plays from now on will be a gift for us," said Andrea Gaudenzi.

Federer recently mentioned that he is still on the road to recovery and will make a decision on his future around April. Gaudenzi said he is keeping his "fingers crossed" for the Swiss star's return.

“We're obviously looking forward to him being back on the tour, but he's taking his time after the surgeries he's had," Gaudenzi added. "We're keeping our fingers crossed."

"I am working as hard as I am allowed to" - Roger Federer

The Swiss maestro at Wimbledon in 2021

During a recent interview with Credit Suisse - one of his sponsors - Roger Federer explained that he will have a clearer picture regarding his future sometime around April or May.

However, he did assert that he remains hungry to return to the sport, due to which he is leaving no stone unturned during his fitness training sessions.

"The question of [when I can return to action] is better answered maybe by April or May. For now, the drive [to play tennis again] is there. I am really motivated to do my work, what I am allowed to do. I did all the workouts again this morning and I am back in the gym again tomorrow," he said.

The 40-year-old added an air of caution by revealing that his doctors have advised him not to rush into things.

"I am working as hard as I am allowed to, so it is still good times even though it is a bit slow. I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody is holding me back a little bit," the Swiss added.

