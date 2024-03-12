Luca Nardi has decided to keep his Novak Djokovic poster on his bedroom door up even after defeating the Serb in their third-round matchup at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Ranked 123rd, Nardi entered the tournament's main draw as the lucky loser but caused the biggest upset. He handed Djokovic, his childhood idol, a shock 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 defeat at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Monday, March 11.

Before the clash, Nardi had told the ATP Tour that he had the Serb's image hung on his bedroom door and that he had looked forward to the Monday matchup.

"I have a picture of him in my room, so you can understand. You can imagine for me how this can be very exciting. For sure it's going to be a great experience," the Italian had said.

Following his win on Monday, Nardi was asked if he still had Djokovic's poster on the door. He replied positively and stated that he intended to keep it there.

"Yeah, I do, yes. Every night I go to bed I see Novak. I think starting from now, I will keep going, now, for sure. No, I'm kidding, but yes, I have it and I think that I will keep it," Nardi said during his post-match press conference.

Nardi notably challenged Djokovic's serve a staggering 11 times on Monday and succeeded thrice. He also fared better than the Serb in winning points on the second serve, maintaining a 50% conversion rate against his opponent's 42.

Moreover, the 20-year-old smashed a total of 34 winners — double the Serb's number — during the match and booked his place in the fourth round, where he will face the USA's Tommy Paul.

"Novak Djokovic's the best player ever, I will keep this moment for me for the rest of my life" - Luca Nardi

Luca Nardi beats Novak Djokovic in Indian Wells

Further during the post-match press conference at Indian Wells Masters 2024 on Monday, Luca Nardi revealed that his coaches told him that the spectators inside the stadium rooted for him.

"After the match, my coaches told me, Luca, everyone was cheering for you. Such, I mean, incredible. Against Djokovic, he's the best player ever. So I think that I will keep it, this moment for me for the rest of my life," Luca Nardi said.

Nardi will next take on Tommy Paul for the first time ever on the ATP Tour. Paul thus far has registered straight-sets victories over Alex Michelsen and Ugo Humbert in the second and third rounds, respectively, after having received a bye in the first.

