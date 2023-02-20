"Every year we had to adjust and change the ball every week, which was pretty stupid for me" - Iga Swiatek happy with change in balls used in Dubai

Fresh off her dominant title run at the Qatar Open, Iga Swiatek landed in Dubai for the Dubai Tennis Championships, a tournament she exited in the Round of 16 last year. It was after that loss to Jelena Ostapenko that she went on her 37-match unbeaten run, the longest winning run of the 21st century.

Speaking at her pre-tournament press conference, Swiatek was asked to compare the conditions between Doha and Dubai, to which she responded that the weather was unusually similar to that of Doha this time around. As for the courts, the World No. 1 did not want to comment until she had her first practice session, which was to come later.

"Usually it's much drier. I remember last year the courts were very fast. Truth to be told, I didn't play any practice yet, so I don't know. I think looking at weather conditions, the weather is more similar to Doha this year. We'll see," Swiatek said. "I don't know about the courts."

But one area where Dubai has improved, according to Swiatek, is their choice of balls, which is the same Dunlop ball used at the Australian Open. The change was only introduced this year, as the tournament formerly used the same balls as the US Open women's matches.

The adjustment had previously never made any sense to the three-time Grand Slam champion, who admitted that it was "pretty stupid" for professionals to have to adjust to the ball every week on tour.

"I'm pretty happy that this year finally we have the same balls, Australian Open Dunlop, because every year we had to adjust and change the ball every week, which was pretty stupid for me," Iga Swiatek said. "Right now it makes sense."

With Doha having always stuck to the Dunlop balls, Swiatek noted that she was comfortable with their bounce -- a characteristic the US Open ball did not share as they flew around like crazy because of their lightness.

"I think in Doha we used Australian Open Dunlop. Here we had US Open, the women's type. It was really light and it was flying like crazy. The Australian Open Dunlop is more bouncy, I would say. It is dynamic, but it's not flying without control," Swiatek said. "That's what I felt when I played with the US Open one. It's just my opinion, though."

Iga Swiatek will open her Dubai Tennis Championships campaign against Leylah Fernandez on Tuesday.

"I think I would give myself a little bit more of the belief maybe" - Iga Swiatek on what she would tell her younger self

Swiatek with the 2022 French Open trophy

Iga Swiatek also revealed what she would tell her younger self if the opportunity arose, remarking that she would try to give herself a bit more belief and inspiration. The 21-year-old further added that she would happily tell herself that one day she was going to be playing on the WTA tour, the same sport she had grown up watching.

"I think I would give myself a little bit more of the belief maybe, and inspiration. When I was younger, it was all about just tennis, school, and there wasn't much perspective," Iga Swiatek said. "I always watched WTA. I thought this is, like, totally different place. Maybe I would tell myself that I'm going to be at that place pretty soon."

