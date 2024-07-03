"Everybody made such a big fuss" - Iga Swiatek keeps Wimbledon playlist details under wraps, hilariously urges reporters to "be patient"

Iga Swiatek refused to divulge too many details regarding her playlist at the ongoing 2024 Wimbledon Championships. The Pole has previously been quite candid about her in-tournament music, which she listens to for keeping herself motivated. However, this time around, the World No. 1 chose to reveal as little as possible.

Swiatek started off her campaign at the grass-court Major in emphatic fashion, as she defeated former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-4. She now has a 2-0 head-to-head lead over the American, having previously beaten her in the 2020 French Open final.

After her 6-3, 6-4 win over Kenin, Swiatek attended a press conference, where a reporter asked her about her playlist. The World No. 1 said that her playlist is just as it was last year and labeled it "boring". The Pole also revealed that as she steps out on to the court, she listens to The Rolling Stones, the rock and roll giants.

"I have the same playlist since the beginning of last season. It’s pretty boring. Usually when I’m walking on court now it’s The Rolling Stones," Iga Swiatek said.

The reporter proceeded to know exactly which song from The Rolling Stones Iga Swiatek listened to. However, at this point, the Pole hilariously refrained from sharing information on the subject.

"Honestly I don’t wanna give titles. I have great songs that really pump me up (smiling). But then everybody made such a big fuss about it and then I felt like it wasn’t mine anymore if you know what I mean. so I wanna keep it to myself. But I’m gonna share it when I change the playlist. So just be patient… thanks," Iga Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek was at a loss for words at the 2024 Italian Open when asked about Taylor Swift's latest album

Iga Swiatek, who has previously confessed to being an avid fan of Taylor Swift, produced a comic moment at the Italian Open earlier this year. Following her quarterfinal win over Madison Keys, the Pole was asked by the Tennis Channel team about her favorite songs from 'The Tortured Poets Department', Swift's latest album, which was released in April this year.

However, the World No. 1 hilariously struggled to remember the names of the songs and went on to blame her forgetfulness on her post-match hunger.

"I have, like, you know, six one that I made a playlist of, and, favorite ones, Fortnight. Oh, my god, my memory. Wait, sorry. I'm hungry after the match," Swiatek said.

Swiatek's next outing is set to be against Petra Martic on Thursday, July 4. If she wins the second-round encounter, she will go on to face either Yulia Putintseva or 27th seed Katerina Siniakova in the third round.

The Pole previously faced Martic in the third round of last year's edition of Wimbledon, and came out on top with a 6-2, 7-5 win. She currently has a 3-0 head-to-head record over the Croat.

