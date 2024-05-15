"Wait, sorry, I'm hungry" - Iga Swiatek hilariously forgets her favourite songs from Taylor Swift's new 'The Tortured Poets Department' album

Iga Swiatek hilariously forgot her favorite songs from Taylor Swift's latest album while discussing it after her win against Madison Keys at the 2024 Italian Open. The Pole defeated the American 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals.

Swiatek is currently competing in Rome where she is the top seed which gave her a bye in the opening round. The 22-year-old has been in sublime form throughout the tournament winning against the likes of Bernarda Pera, Yulia Putintseva, Angelique Kerber, and Madison Keys, and is yet to drop a set.

After the match, the Pole sat down for an interview with the Tennis Channel where she was asked about her favorite songs from Taylor Swift's latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Swiatek who is a huge 'Swiftie' (a term used for hardcore Swift fans), mentioned that she had made a playlist of six songs but couldn't remember them and hilariously suggested that it was due to her hunger.

"I have, like, you know, six one that I made a playlist of, and, favorite ones, Fortnight. Oh, my god, my memory. Wait, sorry. I'm hungry after the match," the Pole said. (at 3:10)

Iga Swiatek then revealed a few of her favorite tracks from the album in her playlist and mentioned that these songs were chill so she could listen to them when she wanted to relax.

"The Alchemist, the Albatross, the… this Chloe some something something, and a couple others. These are like, I have six favorite that I listen to, but most of them are kind of, they're so chill, you know, that, I listen to them when I want to relax, and, yeah."

"When I want to go to sleep, I keep singing in my head, and I don't want to do that before my matches" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek

Continuing her thoughts, Iga Swiatek admitted that whenever she listens to music, it gets stuck in her head which poses a problem when she goes to sleep.

"Here I felt like listening to music only like, before the matches, because I really sometimes when I listen to music during the tournaments, it keeps, you know, being in my head. And when I want to go to sleep, I, I keep, like, singing in my head, and I don't want to do that before my matches."

The Pole said that she listens to rock music before the matches, but said that once she gets a break after the Italian Open, she will be listening to the album.

"So, so i've been mostly listening to only rock before, before my games and that’s all. But listening to Taylor, I mean, of when I'm going to be, when I’m going to have a break after this tournament, for sure, this album is going to be there."

Iga Swiatek will face Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the Italian Open. The two have met 10 times on the tour with the Pole leading 9-1.