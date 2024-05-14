"Everybody's been very quiet... It surprises me" - Grigor Dimitrov on his colleagues' seeming silence on potential Saudi Arabia-backed tour

Grigor Dimitrov has expressed surprise at the silence of his colleagues on the ATP Tour over a potential Saudi Arabia-backed tennis tour. For a long time now, there has been widespread speculation that a breakaway tour may be launched, supported by the riches of the Arab nation.

Saudi Arabia has already taken a major step in women's tennis by bagging a deal to host the next three editions of the prestigious year-end WTA Finals.

Dimitrov, currently competing at the Italian Open, featured in an episode of The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast. Here, host Craig Shapiro asked the Bulgarian about what his colleagues had to say regarding the potential tour.

In his response, the ATP World No. 10 said that most of his peers were maintaining silence on the issue. Dimitrov also said that his peers' collective stance has surprised him.

"Everyone, believe it or not, everybody has been very quiet about it. Yeah, this is actually, it surprises me a little bit," Dimitrov told Shapiro.

Shapiro proceeded to ask Dimitrov if he knew anything about himself and his colleagues being offered lucrative deals to compete in the potential Saudi Arabia-backed tour.

The Bulgarian affirmed that something of the sort is likely to happen in the future. However, he also acknowledged that if the potential tour does become a reality, it will only make matters harder for players amid an already jam-packed tennis calendar.

"Yeah, but also what does that really mean? I don't know. That's what I'm saying. Even if we get big offers, what does that really mean? Like, it's basically a choice between the tours you want to play, which is, I don't know, I think tennis is hard as it is already," Dimitrov added.

Last but not least, Dimitrov said that he hopes for things to change because of his desire to see tennis grow. However, he also expressed reservations and concluded by indicating that "big" changes are likely to make matters more complicated.

"I understand people want to see changes from a very different perspective in our sport. I, for one, think that there will be some changes. I just hope they're not going to be that big," Dimitrov concluded.

"I think tennis players can be better promoted" - Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov in action at the 2024 Italian Open

Earlier during the same episode of The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast, Dimitrov lamented the current flaws in tennis broadcasting and player promotions.

According to the 32-year-old, tennis is a unique sport in terms of its lengthy seasons and frequent travel requirements for players. However, he said that the broadcasting and promotions are not doing justice to either the players or the sport as a whole.

"I still believe that our sport can be broadcasted very differently. I still believe our sport can be can be shown from a very different perspective, honestly. I think that we can be better promoted," Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov's next on-court outing on Tuesday, May 14, will see him play Taylor Fritz for a place in the Italian Open quarterfinals.