Create

"Everyday some new content comes and messes with my emotions" - Tennis fans rejoice the long-awaited recording of Roger Federer’s wife Mirka hugging Rafael Nadal and the rest of his Laver Cup teammates

ennis fans rejoice the long-awaited recording of Roger Federer&rsquo;s wife Mirka hugging Rafael Nadal
ennis fans rejoice the long-awaited recording of Roger Federer’s wife Mirka hugging Rafael Nadal
reaction-emoji
Pranjali P.
Pranjali P.
ANALYST
Modified Sep 29, 2022 05:48 PM IST

Tennis fans recently got to cherish the emotional moments during Roger Federer’s farewell ceremony between his wife Mirka and his greatest rival Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer retired from tennis on September 23 at the 2022 Laver Cup. His swansong was a doubles fixture alongside Rafael Nadal. It was followed by a farewell ceremony for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, where many players were seen tearing up, including Nadal and the Swiss legend himself.

Many touching moments were captured on camera. However, fans had been waiting to watch Mirka Federer hug all the players of team Europe, especially Rafael Nadal. Although fans had seen glimpses of Mirka approaching the team, the actual moment wasn’t shown live.

However, fans have now been treated to the long-awaited recording, with one fan who was in attendance at the event sharing a clip of the wholesome moment with all fans online.

"Here is Mirka Federer, making the rounds and hugging all the Team Europe boys at the Laver Cup! Yes, there's the Rafa hug, Andy hug, etc. It was so touching," the attendee shared.
Here is Mirka Federer, making the rounds and hugging all the Team Europe boys 🥺🥺 at the Laver Cup! Yes, there's the Rafa hug, Andy hug, etc. It was so touching 😭😭@rogerfederer @RafaelNadal #LaverCup2022 #LaverCup #Fedal #Federer #Nadal ©️ 📹 by me for @VAVEL_USA @VAVEL https://t.co/1wO6SLyCwk

Fans were overjoyed, with one claiming that the week since the farewell of Roger Federer has been emotional with new moments being shared every day since.

"Everytime I think I have recovered from this day emotionally, something pops up and I am back to crying," the fan said.
Everytime I think I have recovered from this day emotionally, something pops up and I am back to crying 😭🥹 twitter.com/buticut/status…

Another fan resonated with the sentiments, describing how emotions were riding high for the players and for everyone watching.

"Everyone cried during this moment. Hugging his family and kids, it broke me, it broke everyone who watched, especially the players there. I’ll probably cry again if I see a full video from the mp till the end," the fan noted.
Everyone cried during this moment. Hugging his family and kids, it broke me, it broke everyone who watched, especially the players there 😭😭 I’ll probably cry again if I see a full video from the mp till the end. twitter.com/buticut/status…

Yet another fan thanked the individual for sharing the most sought-after moment between Roger Federer's wife Mirka and Rafael Nadal.

"The long awaited Mirka/Rafa hug. Thanks for catching it."
The long awaited Mirka/Rafa hug 🥹 ! Thanks @buticut for catching it #LaverCup #RafaelNadal #RogerFederer #MirkaFederer twitter.com/buticut/status…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

@buticut @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal @VAVEL_USA @VAVEL At last!!! 🤗Thank you thank you for posting probably the most wanted moment in history 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
😭😭😭😭😭 everyday as expected some new content comes and it messes with my emotions. twitter.com/buticut/status…
@buticut @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal @VAVEL_USA @VAVEL Rafa up on his knees like the 2 year old he is. 🥹
oh god i actually will die, the long hug between mirka and rafa, the reactions from team world when the kids came, rafa crying on his arm this is all too much twitter.com/buticut/status…
@buticut @norinchi_df @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal @VAVEL_USA @VAVEL Oh my god. I’m speechless. No words. Just too poignant moments 🥲🥲🥲Mirka sure is very big hearted wife-person-woman 👏👏👏
@buticut @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal @VAVEL_USA @VAVEL The longest hug and the conversation was with Rafa 🥲❤
Mirka looks like she gives the warmest hugs ever....I NEED IT TOO 😭 twitter.com/buticut/status…
Tiafoe and Andy's reaction after seeing his kids is legit the best part of this video. Same reactions, it became too much to handle and see. I am sorry I can't stop talking about this 😭💔 twitter.com/buticut/status…
MY HEART The little things other than Rog & Mirka too, Andy can't see when his kids come along as he got so emotional, Nole just keeps his head down, Rafa stands up to hug her & she has to comfort him & Andy is the best hugger ever. It doesn't get better than this like ever 🥺❤ twitter.com/buticut/status…
I knew we were missing this part of the live telecast. This is such a sweet gesture ❤️Seems like Andy exchanged few nice words with Mirka too 🥹Thanks for the video! twitter.com/buticut/status…
Finally. The Holy Grail of the Laver Cup 2022 twitter.com/buticut/status…
Rafa waiting his turn curled up on the bench like the Little Mermaid on her rock twitter.com/buticut/status…
Aww 😭😭 Rafa standing up and slowly moving closer when he sees Mirka giving out some hugs. He got the longest hug too! He needed it 😭❤️ twitter.com/buticut/status…

Roger Federer reflects on the "lasts" of his career, including doubles with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer recently spoke to Christopher Clarey of the New York Times after his retirement from the sport. The Swiss legend said that he felt "complete" although he did not draw the curtains on his illustruous career on a winning note. He incurred losses in his final singles match against Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Wimbledon championship and alongside Rafael Nadal in doubles against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

"I think I feel complete. I lost my last singles match. I lost my last doubles match. I lost my voice from screaming and supporting the team. I lost the last time as a team. I lost my job, but I’m very happy. I’m good. I’m really good," he assured.

Despite his losses, Roger Federer agreed that he felt like he had a fairy-tale ending albeit in a unique and unexpected manner.

"That’s the ironic part, is everybody thinks about happy fairy-tale endings, you know? And for me, actually it ended up being that but in a way that I never thought was going to happen," he added.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan
reaction-emoji

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...