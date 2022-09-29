"Everyday some new content comes and messes with my emotions" - Tennis fans rejoice the long-awaited recording of Roger Federer’s wife Mirka hugging Rafael Nadal and the rest of his Laver Cup teammates

Tennis fans recently got to cherish the emotional moments during Roger Federer’s farewell ceremony between his wife Mirka and his greatest rival Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer retired from tennis on September 23 at the 2022 Laver Cup. His swansong was a doubles fixture alongside Rafael Nadal. It was followed by a farewell ceremony for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, where many players were seen tearing up, including Nadal and the Swiss legend himself.

Many touching moments were captured on camera. However, fans had been waiting to watch Mirka Federer hug all the players of team Europe, especially Rafael Nadal. Although fans had seen glimpses of Mirka approaching the team, the actual moment wasn’t shown live.

However, fans have now been treated to the long-awaited recording, with one fan who was in attendance at the event sharing a clip of the wholesome moment with all fans online.

"Here is Mirka Federer, making the rounds and hugging all the Team Europe boys at the Laver Cup! Yes, there's the Rafa hug, Andy hug, etc. It was so touching," the attendee shared.

Fans were overjoyed, with one claiming that the week since the farewell of Roger Federer has been emotional with new moments being shared every day since.

"Everytime I think I have recovered from this day emotionally, something pops up and I am back to crying," the fan said.

Another fan resonated with the sentiments, describing how emotions were riding high for the players and for everyone watching.

"Everyone cried during this moment. Hugging his family and kids, it broke me, it broke everyone who watched, especially the players there. I’ll probably cry again if I see a full video from the mp till the end," the fan noted.

Yet another fan thanked the individual for sharing the most sought-after moment between Roger Federer's wife Mirka and Rafael Nadal.

"The long awaited Mirka/Rafa hug. Thanks for catching it."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

This is such a sweet gesture

Seems like Andy exchanged few nice words with Mirka too 🥹

Thanks for the video!

Roger Federer reflects on the "lasts" of his career, including doubles with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer recently spoke to Christopher Clarey of the New York Times after his retirement from the sport. The Swiss legend said that he felt "complete" although he did not draw the curtains on his illustruous career on a winning note. He incurred losses in his final singles match against Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Wimbledon championship and alongside Rafael Nadal in doubles against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

"I think I feel complete. I lost my last singles match. I lost my last doubles match. I lost my voice from screaming and supporting the team. I lost the last time as a team. I lost my job, but I’m very happy. I’m good. I’m really good," he assured.

Despite his losses, Roger Federer agreed that he felt like he had a fairy-tale ending albeit in a unique and unexpected manner.

"That’s the ironic part, is everybody thinks about happy fairy-tale endings, you know? And for me, actually it ended up being that but in a way that I never thought was going to happen," he added.

