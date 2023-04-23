World No. 1 Iga Swiatek successfully defended her Stuttgart Open title, capping off a triumphant week by defeating World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Sunday, April 23.

Swiatek defeated Sabalenka in a hard-hitting championship match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, after previously defeating her to win the title in 2022. Notably, Sabalenka lost her third consecutive final in Stuttgart.

This is Swiatek's second singles title victory in 2023 and her 13th title overall on the WTA tour. She had previously defeated Jessica Pegula in the 2023 Qatar Open final to win the title in the Middle East.

Following the match, tennis fans took to Twitter to express their emotions. One fan suggested that anyone who called Sabalenka the "real World No. 1" and disparaged Swiatek should watch more tennis and learn the difference between them.

"Apology on knees to Queen Iga...Everyone who called Sabalenka "real no.1". And maybe start watching tennis more, to learn the difference between them," a fan said.

Another fan expressed a similar sentiment, saying that they would love to speak with the experts who predicted Sabalenka would quickly oust Swiatek as World No. 1.

"I'd love to hear from those analysts who predicted Sabalenka to quickly snatch #1 from Iga," a tweet read.

Another user simply stated that Swiatek is the "Queen of Clay."

"Queen of clay," one post said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"I'm really happy that we are so consistent and we can play so many amazing matches together" - Iga Swiatek on Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023.

Following her Stuttgart Open title win, Iga Swiatek said that she wanted to thank her team for always making the right decisions, despite it being a rollercoaster ride for them over the last few weeks.

"I'm so excited you could see after the match point. It's hard to even get my thoughts together," she said in her on-court interview. "I want to thank my team because you know guys it has been such an intense time for the last couple of weeks, tough decisions sometimes but I'm so happy that we're making the right decisions basically because of you."

Swiatek then congratulated her opponent Aryna Sabalenka on an incredible season, adding that she was very happy with their rivalry as fans were enjoying it.

"Congrats Aryna for everything, you've had such an amazing season," the 21-year-old added. "I feel like the work you've been putting in has paid off, so huge congrats for that. I'm really happy that we are so consistent and we can play so many amazing matches together because I think the fans are enjoying it."

