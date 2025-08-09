Aryna Sabalenka recalled her press conference after the French Open final, due to which she was subjected to backlash for her comments on Coco Gauff. Over two months since the incident took place, the Belarusian got the chance to explain the reason for her reaction ahead of the Cincinnati Open.

Gauff took a 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 win in a high-voltage final duel against Sabalenka. The loss was particularly difficult for the 27-year-old, as this was the second time this season she was on the verge of a Grand Slam victory, but fell short to edge over her opponents. She met the same fate earlier this year at the Australian Open final at the hands of Madison Keys.

During her pre-tournament press conference at the Cincinnati Open, Sabalenka explained how difficult it is for a player to give coherent responses after going through the emotions of losing a final. She admitted feeling hurt after facing hostility from fans who didn't understand her.

“There are people who don’t understand the intensity we bring to competition. I went to the press very angry with myself and frustrated with the result. It’s painful to see how, in the moment when you say something without thinking clearly, everyone judges you and completely forgets who you are and what you’ve done before,” she said.

However, Sabalenka claimed that the entire controversy helped her learn a lot and helped people understand the person she is. She added:

“I was overexcited and made a complete mistake. It was hard to explain, but I’ve learned a lot from what happened; I think people can understand me better now. I’d like to think people realize that on the court I can scream and be very focused on achieving my goals, but that I’m also a fun, friendly, and easy-going girl who enjoys other things in life.”

Aryna Sabalenka begins her Cincinnati campaign against Marketa Vondrousova as the top seed on August 9.

"I needed a break" - Aryna Sabalenka after Wimbledon loss

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

In the same press conference, Aryna Sabalenka confessed that she needed a break from the hectic schedule after her Wimbledon loss. The Belarusian faced a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 loss to Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals, following which she withdrew from the Canadian Open to reset mentally.

“The season has been really intense; it’s impossible to be at my best every week. I realised after Wimbledon that I needed a break, and it’s been great to do so. Now I feel much fresher physically and mentally," admitted the three-time Grand Slam Champion.

Aryna Sabalenka soaked up the Greek sun during her time off from the tour and would hope for a promising run in Cincinnati to find the right motivation for her US Open title defense.

