"Everyone remembers the Wimbledon 2008 final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, I wish to play these kinds of matches" - Carlos Alcaraz

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is the latest show-stopper in the tennis world. He has risen to new heights of popularity by winning four titles in the first half of the season, the Rio Open, Barcelona Open, and two Masters 1000 tournaments — Miami Open and Mutua Madrid Open.

In May, the 19-year-old shocked the entire world when he beat Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev in consecutive matches to lift the trophy in Madrid. He was instantly fancied as one of the favourites, alongside Djokovic, to win the 2022 French Open. However, he made a quarterfinal exit in Paris after losing 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) to Zverev.

Speaking at an event where he was named the brand ambassador of ElPozo, a sausage company in Spain, the Spaniard is hopeful of fulfilling his dream of winning his first Major at SW19.

"Of course I see it as a possibility. In the end, it is the dream that I am looking and working for every day," Alcaraz said.

The 2008 Wimbledon final is considered by many to be the greatest match in the history of the sport. In an epic five-set match, 22-year-old Nadal stopped the then World No. 1 Roger Federer from winning the title for a sixth consecutive time. Recalling the historic match, Alcaraz expressed his desire to be a part of encounters like this.

"Everyone remembers the 2008 final between Nadal and Federer. It is considered one of the best matches in history and it was spectacular. Rafa has won historic matches several times at Wimbledon, and I say to myself, 'I wish I could be there playing these kinds of matches'," Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz begins preparations for 2022 Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz reached the second round at the 2021 Wimbledon.

A few days ago, Carlos Alcaraz put out a tweet informing fans of his withdrawal from the Queen's Club Championships due to discomfort in his elbow. The short turnaround between the French Open and Wimbledon has always been a tricky situation to manage for players, particularly those who have had an intense claycourt season and need some rest.

He has since posted a couple of videos of him working hard on his fitness in preparation for the grass-court Major.

This will be the Spaniard's second-ever Wimbledon participation. Last year, he beat Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama in five sets in his first-round match but went down in straight sets in the second round against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

