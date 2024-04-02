Tennis fans recently reacted to the Charleston Open players' party which was attended by Caroline Wozniacki, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa, and several others.

WTA players such as Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, Leylah Fernandez, Shelby Rogers, Dayana Yastremska, Anhelina Kalinina, and others also attended the Charleston Open players party, alongside Wozniacki, Jabeur, Pegula, and Badosa.

The tennis stars showcased a casual yet stylish appearance. Wozniacki opted for a dark blue v-neck dress, complemented by a no-makeup look. Stephens wore a Spice Girls t-shirt paired with white pants, necklaces, and completed the look with a bag. Pegula, Keys, Badosa, and Fernandez all exuded chic casual vibes.

Ons Jabeur stood out in an olive green ensemble, paired with what appeared to be Dr. Martens shoes. The official WTA social media page shared the pictures of the players on the purple carpet at the Charleston Open party.

Tennis fans on social media were quick to react to the WTA stars' fashion choices. One fan humorously remarked that everyone on the purple carpet looked casually dressed, except for Caroline Wozniacki, who resembled a CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

"Everyone looking so casual then there's Caroline [Wozniacki] the fortune 500 CEO," a fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan noted that while tennis players are typically well-dressed on the court, their off-court fashion can sometimes miss the mark.

"So funny. On court, tennis players are some of the best dressed in all of sports. Off court, they're probably the worst lmao. I'm talking both men and women here," the fan posted.

One fan specifically praised Leylah Fernandez and Paula Badosa for their stylish ensembles, appreciating their casual yet trendy looks.

"Well, at least they’re all casually dressed instead of the usual parties where everyone looks like they’re dressed for a completely different occasion. Paula and Leylah have cute athleisure looks going," a fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Caroline Wozniacki to face Anhelina Kalinina in Charleston Open 2R

Caroline Wozniacki a the 2024 Miami Open

Caroline Wozniacki made a triumphant return to the 2024 Charleston Open for the first time since 2019. In the first round, she defeated American lucky loser McCartney Kessler 6-0, 6-1 in just over an hour.

This victory marked Wozniacki's first win on clay court since her last appearance in the final of the 2019 Charleston Open, where she was defeated by Madison Keys 7-6, 6-3.

Wozniacki will next face Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina in the second round. The Dane will have the opportunity to avenge her previous loss to Kalinina, who defeated her 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round at the 2024 Miami Open.