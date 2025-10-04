"I must be the first to play with breast implants" - Former Top 50 Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin utilizes time away from sport to fulfill 'long-time' wish

French tennis star Oceane Dodin recently revealed that she underwent breast enhancement surgery while she is sidelined for an ear issue. The former Top 50 WTA star also touched upon how she will become the first player to play with breast implants.

Dodin is suffering from a long-term ear issue that has kept her out of play this season. In these months, she has fulfilled a 'long-term' wish of getting breast implants.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Dodin explained that the hiatus provided the ideal opportunity to go through with something she had long considered.

"It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time," Oceane Dodin said (via news.com.au)

She noted that undergoing such a procedure during the season would have been impossible due to the two-month recovery time required.

"So I said to myself, ‘if I’m going to stop for six months, I might as well do what I want’. And then I prefer to do it now than at 40, when I’ll have finished my career," she added.

The 28-year-old returned to training in April and expressed complete satisfaction with her decision. She also addressed skepticism from others who suggested the surgery might affect her ability to play

"Everyone told me ‘you’re not going to be able to play’. As if I had put on watermelons. They’re not small, but that doesn’t bother me when I play. There are adapted bras," Dodin said.

"I’m very happy to have done it, I don’t regret it at all and it doesn’t bother me... But yes, it’s true that I must be the first to play with breast implants; there has to be a first for everything," she added.

Dodin is currently ranked World No. 363 with no Tour-level matches played this season. She last played on the WTA Tour in December 2024.

Oceane Dodin explained that her situation is different from Simona Halep who underwent breast reduction

Simona Halep at the Miami Open 2024 - Source: Getty

Simona Halep underwent breast reduction surgery at age 17. She said her heavier breasts adversely affected her game. They made it harder to react quickly and caused discomfort. After the surgery, Halep described it as her "biggest sacrifice" for tennis, but also something she would not regret.

Oceane Dodin, during her interview with RMC Sport, went on to acknowledge that while some players, like Halep, underwent breast reduction to improve comfort during their careers, her situation was quite different.

"Simona Halep (had a breast reduction as a junior), but they were very, very big. That handicapped her," Oceane Dodin said.

The 28-year-old Frenchwoman is pleased with her decision and hopes to make her return to the WTA Tour soon. She had reached her career-high ranking, World No. 46 in 2017, after earning her only WTA title in Quebec City in 2016.

