"Everyone wants to see Roger Federer, Serena Williams one last time, probably not quite the same for me" - Andy Murray on idea of a farewell tour 

Andy Murray has seen his contemporaries, the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams, get their grand send-offs into retirement. He, however, continues to slug it out on the Tour, posting big wins every now and then.

Murray did not have the best of starts to the 2024 season, going down against Grigor Dimitrov in his opening match at Brisbane.

Yet, retirement plans are not something that are on Murray’s mind at the moment. During his latest appearance for the Radio 5 Live, the former World No. 1 was asked about the possibility of a farewell tour, an idea that he was quick to brush aside.

Murray said he understood the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams having a farewell tour as fans would want to see them play “one last time,” but underplayed his popularity.

"I don't know, to be honest, I probably wouldn't. As I get it more, like, in a like, when you're Roger Feder or Rafael Nadal or Serena Williams, or whatever like these," Andy Murray said. "You know, everyone wants to see them one one last time, probably not quite the same for me."

The Briton went on to joke that nobody outside the United Kingdom would probably be even bothered to swing by if he were to announce a farewell tour.

"So if I was, oh, you know, tomorrow, I'm, I'm announcing my farewell tour," Andy Murray said. "I'm not, I'm not sure how many people we bothered... maybe in the UK."

Andy Murray starts 2024 season with fighting three-set loss in Brisbane

Andy Murray during his match against Grigor Dimitrov.

Andy Murray got his 2024 season off to a quick start, taking the opening set against Grigor Dimitrov in their Brisbane International first-round encounter.

An aggressive approach while returning serve paid off as he was able to put his opponent under constant pressure, until he broke through to take the set 6-4.

The Briton, however, was unable to close the match out in straight sets, handing out an untimely break of serve to have Dimitrov level the match with a 7-5 second set. Murray faded away a little as the match progressed, while his opponent became increasingly comfortable on court. Dimitrov would go on take the match 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

The former World No. 1 ended the match with four aces compared to his opponent’s 13. His first serve winning percentage, a lowly 63%, was a particular area of concern and he will look to address it going forward.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins