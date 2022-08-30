Everything you need to know about Serena Williams' stunning US Open 2022 kit, from diamond lace locks to figure skating-inspired dress

Serena Williams would have been the showstopper at the 2022 US Open regardless of what she wore, considering that this is supposed to be her farewell tournament. After a whopping 27 years in service to tennis, the American legend recently announced that she would be hanging up her racquet at the end of a final stint at her home Grand Slam.

However, Williams decided to turn the dial up to 11 at the New York Major, showing up in an outfit that only she could pull off. After years of appearing in tournaments wearing the most unique of kits, one would have thought it would be impossible for the 23-time Grand Slam champion to outdo herself anymore.

But this time at Flushing Meadows, the former World No. 1, thanks to Nike's dedicated designers, delighted fans with a stunning black outfit that looked straight out of the figure skating rink.

Inspired mainly by the sleek, glittering outfit athletes in the sport normally wear, the dress comprises of six layers -- one for each title Williams has won at the US Open in the past.

Then there are the shoes, designed by Nike, customized to include the words "SW" and "Queen Mama" across their sides. A total of 400 hand-set diamonds adorn the shoes, with lace locks made out of diamonds and solid gold deubrés as well to compliment the theme going on throughout.

The cherry on top, however, was certainly Serena Williams' hairstyle, which she styled with diamonds in the lead-up to the tournament to keep up with the glittering motif that had been decided prior to the event.

Serena Williams takes on Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the 2022 US Open

Facing off against Danka Kovinic in the first round of the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams cruised into the second round with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 straight-sets win. The 40-year-old will now lock horns with second seed Anett Kontaveit, their first-ever meeting on the WTA tour.

The World No. 2 scored a straight-sets victory of her own in the first round, beating Jaqueline Cristian 6-3, 6-0 to keep up her meeting with the 23-time Grand Slam champion. A victory on Wednesday would pit the American against either Ajla Tomljanovic or Evgeniya Rodina in the third round, while a possible fourth-round clash with last year's runner-up Leylah Fernandez awaits Williams down the road.

