In pictures: Get over beads, Serena Williams practices with diamonds in her hair ahead of the US Open

It was a sight to behold at the USTA National Tennis Center on Sunday when tennis queen Serena Williams stepped on the court to practice with a myriad of diamonds in her hair.

However, this is not the first time that Williams has tried something new. In her long and illustrious career, the 40-year-old has never shied away from sporting different looks. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Serena and Venus Williams donned hair beads that are known to be a part of their African-American heritage.

At the premiere of King Richard in November 2021, Venus was once again seen wearing beads in her hair. The 42-year-old later took to social media to weigh in on the cultural importance that beads hold, clarifying that the sisters didn't wear them just to appear different.

"When @serenawilliams and I wore our iconic beads, we didn’t wear them to be different, we wore them because they were a part of our heritage. Beads are a typical style for African-American children. Of course they are worn by adults too for decoration in African-American culture but have deep roots in African history. Beads and braids could be a symbol of tribe, rank, status, age, religion, and much more. They were and still remain in some areas of cultural significance to both men and women," Venus wrote.

As announced earlier this month, the 2022 US Open will be Serena Williams' last tournament as a professional tennis player. During the Canadian Open, she announced her retirement after the American tour, marking the end of her 27-year-old career that started in 1995.

Serena Williams to face Danka Kovinic in the US Open 1R

Serena Williams at a practice session in New York

In her last tournament, 605th-ranked Serena Williams's first-round opponent is World No. 80 Danka Kovinic from Montenegro. Although clay is Kovinic's strongest surface, she will look to take advantage of her big serve, the heavy topspin that she produces with her forehand, and a flat backhand to make things difficult for Williams when the two players meet at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Williams and Kovinic. The American icon returned to action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships after a year-long layoff. Although she bowed out in the first round, fans were thrilled to see her compete once again. She registered her first singles win in 430 days in the first round of the Canadian Open, but fell to Belinda Bencic in the second. At the Cincinnati Masters, the 40-year-old was downed by Emma Raducanu in the opening match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala