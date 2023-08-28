"Everything Roger Federer does is with so much class, he's a huge inspiration" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek credited Roger Federer as one of the biggest reasons why she joined up with apparel sponsor 'On,' in which the Swiss maestro himself is a shareholder.

Speaking in a recent interview with Vogue magazine, the World No. 1 touched on her relationship with the 20-time Grand Slam champion, with whom she met up last week at the US Open.

The Pole admitted that she did not spend a lot of time with Federer while he was on tour, seeing as there was not much overlap between their careers before he hung up his racquet last year. However, she met him when she was in talks with On, even before she signed up to be part of the brand.

The four-time Grand Slam champion lavished praise on Federer, marveling at how he does everything with class and hailing him as a "huge inspiration" for her.

"When Roger [retired], I was just entering the tour so the timing wasn’t perfect for us to be on tour together. I met him when I was already talking with On. Everything that he does is with so much class. Roger’s a huge inspiration; he changed our game, basically. He was a big factor for me in making this decision," Iga Swiatek said.

While Iga Swiatek was initially set to compete as a 'head-to-toe' On athlete, she still dons the Asics shoes as her On shoes are in the designing stage as of now. Interestingly, the 22-year-old revealed that they have reached one of the last prototypes and promised that fans can soon see her sporting the new shoes.

"This is probably one of the last prototypes. I’m kind of testing it and giving On feedback and they’re implementing all these changes. Hopefully I’ll be wearing my final shoe pretty soon," Iga Swiatek said.

"I’m pretty sure I’m going to convince On to do something purple in the future" - Iga Swiatek

US Open Women's Capsules Tennis

Iga Swiatek also shed light on how much input she gives into the design of her kits, stating that she did not feel the need to be too involved in the process. The World No. 1 is expected to have her own custom collection soon, which might include the color purple in some capacity if she could have her way.

"Yes, we talk mostly about the design because in terms of the technicalities, they’re doing such a great job that I don’t feel that I really need to be involved that much. We’re mostly talking about fit and design. I love colors, so I told them I would love to wear more colorful stuff at the US Open. I’m really happy that I’ll have my own collection; it’s really exciting," Iga Swiatek said.

"I love purple. And I love green. Those are two colors that, in everyday life, are hard to wear [laughs]. I love purple, though; I’m pretty sure I’m going to convince On to do something purple in the future," she added.

Swiatek is currently in action in the first round of the 2023 US Open against Rebecca Peterson, with the defending champion leading 5-0 in the opening set.

