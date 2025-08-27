"Everything seems bland" - Former American pros lament not seeing Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer-like fashion sense among men at US Open 2025

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are not being missed solely on account of their legendary prowess. With the US Open currently underway, former American professional Sam Querrey noted that the current crop of players is not making as much of a splash with their outfits in the manner that Federer and Nadal did with their "cool" attire.

During a recap of Round 1 of the US Open, Querrey asked countryman Jack Sock for his opinion on the subject on the Nothing Major Show.

Sock concurred for the most part, but chose to highlight Frances Tiafoe's striped "little tiger" Lulumelon creation, which stood out amongst a flurry of "bland" outfits that players are wearing for the final Grand Slam of the year.

"I feel like they've gone down in general, overall, I would say, as a former Lululemon guy, well, Frances (Tiafoe's) little tiger outfit kind of thing stands out the most for sure, but outside of that, everything seems pretty bland, pretty simple," Jack Sock opined (14:03).

Sock was responding to Querrey's contention that Carlos Alcaraz's purple and Jannik Sinner's red outfits were the only ones that garnered attention.

"I feel like with Federer and Nadal, especially, we used to see a few more exciting outfits. Federer would have something cool, and Rafael Nadal would have something cool," Querrey recalled (13:42).

"Alcaraz had the purple, which was kind of cool. Sinner had the red that matched his hair. Any (other) fun outfits? I feel like we are missing that at the US Open now," he added.

While Carlos Alcaraz's highly unconventional haircut caused a major stir at the US Open, the outfits worn by the majority of male players in New York did not make a similar impact.

How did Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal fare at the US Open?

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had great runs at the US Open - Source: Getty

Roger Federer remains the only male player to have won five consecutive US Open titles, from 2004 to 2008. He also made it to the title round in 2009, meaning the 20-time Major champion won 40 straight matches in New York.

After defeating Novak Djokovic for the third consecutive year, Federer advanced to the final in 2009 but was defeated by Juan Martin del Potro in a five-setter. In the final of the 2015 edition, Djokovic beat the Swiss maestro.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal won the US Open title on four occasions.

Summit clash victories against arch-rival Djokovic enabled the Spaniard to clinch the US Open crown in 2010 and 2013. A straight-set win in the final against Kevin Anderson gave Nadal his third US Open title in 2017. Lastly, a gruelling five-set win in the final against Daniil Medvedev resulted in the tennis legend winning his fourth title at Flushing Meadows.

