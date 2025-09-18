Emma Raducanu suffered yet another setback to her 2025 season at the Korea Open on Thursday (September 18), losing to Barbora Krejcikova in the second round in three sets. The Brit failed to convert three match points during the second set, prompting the tennis community to question her future prospects. Raducanu, who has been angling for a return to the top 30 WTA rankings, has considerably slowed down in the last few months. The 22-year-old has dropped six of her last 13 matches, with her latest loss further putting a stop to her momentum. While Emma Raducanu won her first-round match at the 2025 Korea Open in straightforward fashion, she couldn't keep up the same form against Barbora Krejickova despite her eighth seeding at the WTA 500 tournament. The 2021 US Open champion wasted a set lead and three match points to eventually succumb 6-4, 6-7(10), 1-6 in nearly three hours.Many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) have since dunked on the Brit for her lack of mental strength. While one fan suggested that losing matches from a winning position has become a pattern for her, another claimed that preparing a &quot;strategy&quot; and sticking to it is not one of her stronger suits.&quot;This is exactly why Raducanu will never win another tournament. Has multiple chances to break in the deciding set, doesn’t take them and then immediately gets broken the next game with unforced errors. Been her problem all season long,&quot; one fan wrote on X.&quot;She has one of the lowest tennis iqs among top tennis players ,no strategy in her mind just straight up spamming cross court backhands and try to hit the forehand hard as possible,&quot; another fan claimed.The fact that Raducanu missed Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinals clash against Japan earlier this week also came up.&quot;Raducanu skipped BJKC just to get taken out in R2 in Seoul,&quot; one fan wrote while attaching a GIF.A few others, meanwhile, were disappointed at the way in which the World No. 33 surrendered her second-round match in Seoul.&quot;You can't make this s**t up,&quot; one fan rued.&quot;The Raducanu file is closed, we'll move on to something else now,&quot; another insisted.Emma Raducanu has now lost 19 of her 46 matches on the WTA Tour in 2025. That said, there have been several high points of the season for her that warrant commendation.Emma Raducanu reached the quarterfinals at Miami Open and Round of 16 at Italian Open this yearEmma Raducanu prepares to hit a forehand | Image Source: GettyAlthough Emma Raducanu reached the third round of the Australian Open earlier in January, the 22-year-old endured an abysmal match in the following two weeks, dropping six of her seven tour-level outings between the Singapore Tennis Open and the BNP Paribas Open.During this time, the former World No. 10 also went through emotional turbulence as she was stalked by a male fan during her Dubai Tennis Championships campaign. That said, she was quick to regroup at the Miami Open in late March as she beat Amanda Anisimova and Emma Navarro en route to a quarterfinal run.Raducanu carried her rich vein of form into the European claycourt swing, reaching the fourth round at the Italian Open - where she was denied in straight sets by eventual runner-up Coco Gauff. The Brit will be eager to put together a good showing in her China Open debut next week.