Man who stalked Emma Raducanu & left her in tears in Dubai denied Wimbledon entry

Emma Raducanu's Dubai stalker from earlier this year was recently caught trying to apply for Wimbledon 2025 tickets, despite having a restraining order against him. The stalker caused the Brit a huge panic attack, and she hid behind the umpire's chair for safety.

During her second-round loss against Karolina Muchova at the WTA 1000 in Dubai, Raducanu experienced a horrific incident in the opening set, when she hid behind the umpire's chair and was panicking and tearing up.

Following the match, the WTA released a statement stating that the Brit was approached by a male stranger, who exhibited 'fixated behavior' and had followed her at events in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, as well. Shockingly, the same stalker had clicked a photo with her and given a note a day before her match against Muchova.

In their statement, the WTA also stated that they would be banning the male stalker from all future events and emphasized their concern about players' safety.

The Brit's coach also shared details behind the incident in an interview and said how they never thought this man would cause them so much trouble.

"He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment. Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events," the WTA statement mentioned.

However, in a report from the BBC, it was revealed that the stalker made a shocking attempt to get tickets for Wimbledon 2025, which Emma Raducanu could enter as the British No. 1. Fortunately, the All England Club's strong security system prohibited the man from entering the public ballot.

Raducanu later revisited the incident, where she revealed how difficult it was for her to deal with the situation.

"I saw him in the first game of the match, and I was like, 'I don't know how I am going to finish" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty

During an interview with Sky Sports, Emma Raucanu revisited her stalker nightmare and discussed the difficulties she faced when she saw the male stranger among the crowd.

"I was obviously very distraught. I saw him in the first game of the match, and I was like, 'I don't know how I am going to finish.' I literally couldn't see the ball through tears. I could barely breathe. I was like, 'I need to just take a breather here.'"

She further chose to put the incident behind her and wanted the concerned organizations to learn from this and deal with these situations better in the future.

“I think all we can do is look at what happened and react to it in a better way—in a more positive way—rather than looking back and blaming the situation. It could've been dealt with better, but now it is being dealt with better, so for me, that's important,” Emma Raducanu said.

On the tennis side, Emma Raducanu made it to the quarterfinals at the Queen's Club Championships, helping her become the British No. 1. Unfortunately, she had to withdraw from the Berlin Open due to a back issue, which means she won't be seeded at Wimbledon 2025.

