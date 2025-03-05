"It could've been dealt with better" - Emma Raducanu laments handling of scary stalker controversy in Dubai ahead of Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu expressed her disappointment over how the stalking incident at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships was handled. The situation took a toll on her mentally, leading to a panic attack and an emotional breakdown during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova, which she eventually lost.

Raducanu is currently in California, preparing for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Despite dealing with injury concerns and yet to win a title this year, she appears to be in good spirits. She has been putting in solid practice sessions and is ready to make an impact at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Ahead of her campaign, the Brit spoke to Sky Sports and recalled the stalker incident in Dubai, where a man had been following her for about three months, making her uncomfortable. While she believes the situation could have been handled better, she chose not to dwell on it, focusing instead on moving forward.

“I think all we can do is look at what happened and react to it in a better way—in a more positive way—rather than looking back and blaming the situation. It could've been dealt with better, but now it is being dealt with better, so for me, that's important,” she said.

Emma Raducanu decided not to take any further action against the man and dropped the charges. Despite this, he has been required to "sign a formal undertaking to maintain a distance from her."

Emma Raducanu admits stalker scare made her doubt Indian Wells 2025 participation

Emma Raducanu pictured at Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu shared some insights about her participation in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, admitting that she initially had doubts about coming to Indian Wells as she was still shaken by the Dubai stalker incident. However, she ultimately felt she made the right decision, calling it her "favorite tournament."

Raducanu told Sky Sports:

"Very happy to be in Indian Wells. It's my favorite tournament. Being here, I feel a lot better. I wasn't necessarily sure if I was gonna come here and compete so soon after what happened in Dubai, but I am glad I made the decision to come here, and I am loving it. Being here, I am happy on the court."

Raducanu will begin her campaign against Moyuka Uchijima on March 6, with a potential second-round clash against Coco Gauff. She has reportedly increased her security, ensuring she has someone with her in public at all times for safety.

